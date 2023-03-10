



The UK government’s review of relationships and sexuality education (RSE) should not be used as a tool to put LGBT-inclusive provisions on the back burner, but should instead target genuine issues such as inaccurate and harmful religious RSE resources, Humanists UK warned.

An urgent review of the government guidelines was released yesterday by Rishi Sunak in response to questions from Conservative MP Miriam Cates. Ms Cates argued that RSE classes are often age inappropriate, extreme, sexualized and inaccurate. But in a letter to the Prime Minister, the trade unions expressed concern that Caness’s views, supported by nearly 50 other Conservative MPs, were not based on evidence on a wide range of issues. And many of the specific claims she made don’t appear to be supported by evidence. These include graphic lessons on oral sex, how to safely smother your partner, and 72 genders from Prime Ministers Questions. Additionally, most of the examples cited by Cates refer to education about LGBT people, which raises concerns that the review will be primarily aimed at LGBT inclusivity.

The RSE has become compulsory in all secondary schools in the UK from September 2020, with relational training simultaneously being compulsory in all preparatory courses. Humanist UK, which has been campaigning for a full RSE for all students regardless of religion or creed for decades, has strongly welcomed the new law. However, the legal guidance on RSE (published in 2019) is not perfect. Unlike in Wales, where a new Curriculum and Assessment Act removed parents’ right to withdraw from the subject, in the UK parents can still exclude their children from sex education until the child is in the third trimester from their 16th birthday. there is. This means younger students are missing out on this very important education, purely because it conflicts with their parents’ views.

Moreover, the RSE is still a faith-based pioneer that allows religious schools to teach subjects according to the tenets of the faith. In 2021, this allowed a Catholic RSE resource called A Fertile Heart. Men are made to initiate sexual relationships, women are not only recipient-responders, but they can continue to be educated in schools by calling birth control pills dangerous. It’s been over 6 months since Humanists UK exposed it. After months of pressure, the government eventually blamed its resources. However, it is unknown how many similar resources are currently being used in schools.

Dr Ruth Wareham, a humanist British education policy researcher, commented:

We believe that this review is designed to hold back against RSE, including LGBT, rather than address very real issues such as harmful and inaccurate faith-based education about sex and relationships, the continuation of revocable parental rights, or the lack of adequate education. I am seriously concerned about that. Teacher training and support.

LGBT people exist, and students, many of whom have LGBT friends and family, or who will be LGBT themselves, should be given the opportunity to learn about this in an inclusive way at school. We urge the government not to undo a job well done on this issue. If a review is necessary, it should be used as an opportunity to strengthen the provision of inclusive RSEs for all children regardless of background. We will be writing to the Minister of Education to clarify our views on this.

note:

For further comments or information, the media should contact Humanists UK Public Policy & Policy Director Richy Thompson

Read the latest article on the High Court ruling that compulsory RSE is legal in Wales.

Read the original exposé on A Fertile Heart, a faith-based resource.

Read more about our work in relationship and sex education.

Humanists UK is a national charity working on behalf of non-religious people. 100,000 members and supporters join forces to pursue free thinking and humanism to create an inclusive society full of rational thinking and kindness. We provide ritual, pastoral, educational and support services that benefit over one million people each year, and our campaigns advance humanistic thinking about ethical issues, human rights and equal treatment for all.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://humanists.uk/2023/03/09/uk-government-review-shouldnt-row-back-on-lgbt-inclusive-rse/

