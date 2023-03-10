The UK is pushing new immigration laws that are racist, illegal and unworkable.





London CNN —

Britain’s government this week introduced proposed legislation from France that can’t say for sure about compliance with international law, the latest attempt to stop migrant boats from crossing the English Channel.

The UK has seen a dramatic increase in the number of people arriving in small, unseaworthy boats, paying off human trafficking gangs to take them back to the UK. Many ships were sunk and people died. In theory, this legislation should prevent people from traveling and in doing so dismantle the trafficker business model.

One potential problem: Illegal immigration bills may not be legal. On the first page of the bill, Home Secretary Suela Braverman admitted that she could not say whether the bill would be compatible with the European Convention on Human Rights, which Britain has signed.

The bill would prevent extremely vulnerable groups of refugees from relying on human rights protections by leaving the Home Secretary to decide who should be protected and who should be deported, leaving the courts out almost entirely, says leading Adam Wagner. human rights lawyer.

Victims of modern day slavery, for example, cannot use laws designed to protect them. This, he added, attacks the core concept of human rights, that everyone is protected and states should provide effective remedies to people under the ECHR.

The government says the bill is essential legislation aimed at stopping small boats. More than 3,000 people have already arrived by small boat this year, according to government data.

The small ship issue has become a political powder keg.

For those on the left, the boat is the result of the government not providing a safe route to England for people leaving home. Over the past few years, there have been too many horror stories of ships sinking and people drowning in the sea.

For those on the right, the boat symbolizes national aggression and is full of people who haven’t applied for asylum, but economic migrants who don’t want to wait in line.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has already said that if passed, the bill would be a clear violation of the Refugee Convention and urged lawmakers to reconsider the bill and seek more humane and pragmatic policy solutions.

Why is the government pushing this bill?

All major parties agree that a small boat crisis must be averted. The new legislation, which essentially gives the government the right to deport anyone entering the UK illegally, should serve as a deterrent to those trying to travel to the UK illegally. That would theoretically break the traffickers’ business model. Problem solved? not quite.

Experts say it will only work if people who want to enter the UK in this way have easy access to safe and legal routes to the UK. In many cases they don’t exist and even if they did, they could be deported from the UK anyway.

Zoe Gardner, a leading expert on refugees and migration, explains that even if the legislation works as intended, there are still thousands of people who feel it would be safest to come to the UK. Those people won’t go away. They are making these journeys because they want to be discovered.

She added that the bill would reduce the chances of them being considered as British asylum if they come through a route where they are more likely to be spotted and given a chance to present themselves to authorities. As a result, this could lead to dangerous incentives to enter the UK and go undetected. Gardner adds that this means more people living without official documents in the UK are vulnerable to modern slavery and sex trafficking.

Even if the bill passes, it’s not clear how many people will actually be deported.

As far as I know, Sunder Katwala of British Future, a think tank specializing in immigration and integration, says it will only speed up deportation of those who can already be legally deported.

In theory, the bill would allow the government to remove anyone entering the country illegally, but it is very likely that lawyers will challenge it and block such a move.

If people landing on small boats apply for asylum, the government will find itself in a similar position as it is now, with lawyers and courts challenging and delaying deportations.

The government has in recent years struck an agreement with a third country, most controversially Rwanda, to which refugees will be sent to seek asylum. This policy was widely criticized and embarrassed the government. Despite fanfare when the policy was announced due to legal issues, so far no one has been sent to Rwanda.

The government’s hardline stance on small boats has been criticized as being racially motivated by anti-racist groups and prominent commentators, most notably former England football captain and household name Gary Lineker. What the government denies. The majority of those arriving via this method were from Iraq, Iran, Albania and Afghanistan.

Compare this to people who have applied to come to the UK through legal methods and programs specifically set up by the government, especially those fleeing Ukraine and Hong Kong, and the difference is stark. According to the latest figures, 270,600 Ukrainians have applied for UK visas and 220,300 have been granted so far.

Nearly 150,000 Hong Kongers have come to the UK after the government made it easier to get visas in light of Beijing’s crackdown on Hong Kong, according to UK-based charity Hong Kong Watch. to England.

In contrast, in 2022 it is estimated that 45,755 people came by boat. And despite harsher government rhetoric, that number is up from just 299 in 2018.

Overall, asylum seekers account for only about 18% of all migration to the UK, including a dramatic increase since the start of the conflict in Ukraine.

People on all sides of the debate agree that the UK’s asylum system is hardly fit for purpose. The case backlog is a massive 166,261 unresolved cases at the end of 2022.

This has left people locked in hotels at the expense of British taxpayers, and the issue has become a point of tension on both the left and the right. Why should the public fund a system that is not working? Pro-immigration groups, in some cases violence.

Experts say the backlog renders recent figures on asylum applications approved or denied meaningless because they do not accurately represent the severity of the problem.

To sum it up, the plan could be illegal, it might be unworkable, it could be called racist, and it could actually make things worse. I pose the question once again. why?

One explanation could be the current state of British politics. The ruling Conservative Party has plummeted in the polls in recent years. As things stand, their chances of winning the next general election are very slim.

Tim Bale, a political science professor at Queen Mary University of London, said the policy had a fairly clear impact on the type of voters the Conservatives desperately needed to capture to win the next election. less affluent regions of the country.

Election guidance is advantageous to the Conservatives in that it can secure a majority with a smaller share of the vote than the opposition Labor Party. The calculation for the Conservatives is clear. If they cling to their core voters, they can keep the seats they have in battleground areas, even if that means sacrificing more liberal voters in safer Conservative seats.

Speaking of liberal voters, it’s worth noting that they are the majority in the UK, at least when it comes to migration.

Bobby Duffy, director of public policy at Kings College London, says attitudes toward immigration are no doubt softening, even when asked whether they want to reduce immigration overall. It’s still about 4/10, but when I started asking this question it was about 8/10.

He says the UK has actually become more immigration-friendly since 2016, despite the general perception of Brexit. People realized that certain sectors like healthcare or food distribution were worse. Or they think the government has regained control over migration, at least in part by ending free movement from the EU, and is more comfortable now.

This applies to asylum seekers and refugees. The trend is increasingly favorable to accepting risk-averse people. Katwala, for example, says that it is a very small group that thinks we should close our borders, and even within that group there are people who think we should make exceptions for Ukrainians.

Experts believe there is a better way. Hong Kong Watch’s director of policy and advocacy, Sam Goodman, says the Hong Kong BNO initiative is an interesting case study of what can happen if there is political will.

They have 12 welcome centers across the country and they have really good support packages that include English language support and are relatively inexpensive. And most importantly, they didn’t politicize it. All this means that 144,000 Hongkongers came here without much fuss, integrated quickly and with minimal problems, Goodman adds.

Whether the government is playing cynical politics or thinks this is the best course of action, the consensus is that even if the bill were passed, it would do little to stop the ships from coming. And that ultimately means more people are trapped in overcrowded systems that barely function and, tragically, more people drown in the ocean.

