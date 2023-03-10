US job cuts between January and February hit highest level since 2009 – report





March 9 (Reuters) – U.S. business layoffs in January and February hit their highest level since 2009, with the tech sector accounting for more than a third of more than 180,000 announced job cuts, according to a report on Thursday .

In February alone, layoffs in the United States amounted to 77,770, more than five times the 15,245 job cuts announced a year earlier, according to the report by employment firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas Inc.

Reuters Charts

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose by 21,000 in the week ended March 4, the Labor Department said — the biggest increase in five months.

“Right now, the overwhelming majority of the cuts are happening in technology. Retail and financials are also cutting right now, as consumer spending matches economic conditions,” said Andrew Challenger, senior vice president. by Challenger, Gray & Christmas Inc.

Latest updates

Tech companies from Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and Google-parent Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O) to PayPal Holdings (PYPL.O) have cut thousands of jobs this year in a bid to cut spending and protect businesses. margins in an uncertain economic environment. .

“The layoffs that many of these companies are announcing are welcome to investors, a kind of right-sizing of the cost structure, streamlining growth is being rewarded in the market,” said James Tierney, the company’s chief investment officer. asset management company Alliance Bernstein.

Reuters Charts

Shares of Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) and Meta Platforms Inc (META.O) have gained between 6% and 54% so far this year, after falling between 29% and 64% in 2022.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Wednesday reiterated his message of higher and potentially faster interest rate hikes, which could force companies to cut more jobs.

U.S. companies announced plans to hire 28,830 workers in February, down 87% from 215,127 a year earlier, the report added.

Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Akash Sriram

Thomson Reuters

Akash reports on technology companies in the United States, electric vehicle companies and the space industry. His stories usually appear in the Autos & Transportation and Technology sections. He holds a postgraduate degree in Conflict, Development and Security from the University of Leeds. Akash’s interests include music, football (soccer) and Formula 1.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-job-cuts-over-jan-feb-hit-highest-since-2009-report-2023-03-09/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos