Ever since The Last of Us began, there’s been a certain contingent of gaming fans who thought Bella Ramsey was going to be recast as Ellie for season 2 of the show.

The rationale was that since there’s a five-year jump between games (and seasons), that Bella would be too young, and they (Bella has already said their pronouns are she/they) wouldn’t be in able to convey the overwhelming physical violence that accompanies the season 2 version of Ellie, bent on revenge.

Not many people say that anymore.

First of all, it never made sense, and there was never any official indication that HBO or the showrunners ever planned to recast Bella Ramsey in Season 2. Ramsey, like everyone else, celebrated the show’s early renewal and talked about how they were looking forward to continuing.

As for their age, it seems like most people don’t understand that while Ramsey plays a 14-year-old version of Ellie, they’re 19 in real life, and by the time The Last of Us season 2 airs, they’ll actually be older than the Ellie character was in the second game.

Then, as to whether or not they would be able to unleash the extreme violence that we see Ellie exact in the second game, well, do I have an episode to show you. Episode 8 serves as a preview of Ellie’s brutality. They start off by biting/breaking David’s finger, then at the end they kill James and David with a literal meat cleaver in an almost 1:1 recreation of the game sequence.

The show set up Ellie’s propensity for violence even more than the games, I would say, which I don’t believe actually had a full plan for the second game when the original was made, so they didn’t know where they would take Ellie. But they absolutely planted the seeds for Ellie to become a hardened killer (although you’re still rooting) in future seasons of the show, where we’ve heard Game 2 will be split into Season 2 and Season 3.

There’s no doubt, absolutely no, that Bella Ramsey will return for The Last of Us season 2. They’ll probably change their hair and clothes and age them a bit to look less like a 14-year-old and more like their real age, but it will be them. The biggest open question is who will play their brawny rival, Abby, and how the two will feel in battle. What I can’t wait to see.

Update (3/8): For those still wondering if Bella will be back or not, here’s an interview with W discussing the character’s breakup process now that filming has wrapped:

It was very much like a grieving process, they say. When I [first] I got home and struggled to get used to being just Bella again and speaking in a British accent again.

It’s not permanent, however, as the interview goes on to talk about the time between seasons 1 and 2, and how Bella hasn’t starred in anything since filming wrapped for season 1, but will:

Before filming begins for the already-announced season two, they’ll dive into other roles they can’t reveal yet. They think spending time away from Ellie will do them good. The Last of Us is always the only thing on my mind, they say. I have such plateau withdrawal symptoms. Ellie will of course return to the screens eventually, as will Ramseyauthentic as always.

It remains to be seen what kind of physical transformation Bella will undergo for season 2. It is true that in the game, the new Ellie is taller, more muscular and toughened up since the events of the first game. In the post-show podcast, the showrunners explain how what happened in the last episode will change Ellie forever.

I don’t know if the show will be too preoccupied with Bella’s change in look. Again, Bella already looks very different to Ellie initially, which was totally fine, and outside of maybe adopting Ellies’ shorter haircut, I’m not sure it’s terribly important for them to like going to the gym or something, so she wears Ellies tank tops in the second game. Abby, on the other hand, will need an actress who embodies that level of physique , given that she is one of the most bloated characters in video games, and it would be hard to completely lose that aspect of the character.

Update (3/9): Things have taken a new turn in the quest to find out who would play Bellay Ramseys rival Abby in The Last of Us Season 2. Wilds actress Shannon Berry, whose face, at least, looks almost identical to Abbys’, I heard a new name pop up in the conversation. Although I consider it less plausible.

That would be Emma DArcy, who, like Bella, is a non-binary actress and is also…attached to an HBO series Game of Thrones. DArcy currently plays Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon. Fans think DArcy has the right look to play Abby, and they know HBO tends to favor its own veteran actors most of the time.

However, I would probably be remiss if I didn’t throw cold water on this idea to some extent. While yes, I believe DArcy has the look for the role, as I said before, HBO has also shown that they aren’t too concerned about characters looking identical to their in-game counterparts, as evidenced by Bella , which worked very well.

Second, DArcy is 30, a decade older than Bella, and the two are meant to be around the same age in-game, with Ellie being 19 and Abby being 20 at most. This is significant considering how old the two were for the events of the first game finale. I guess DArcy could play younger but it’s…much younger.

Third, DArcy is still actively playing in House of the Dragon. It’s not like Bella, whose Game of Thrones days are a thing of the past. While we see Pedro Pascal doing double duty in The Mandalorian and The Last of Us, two of TV’s biggest shows, at the same time it’s created a Mandalorian lag, and he doesn’t always need to be under this helmet. I don’t think HBO wants to screw up the timing of House of the Dragon or The Last of Us by committing DArcy to both shows.

So, in my mind, it’s not just a longshot, but it’s nearly impossible. While yes, it’s true that casting Abby as Ellie is probably one of the biggest aspects of season 2, unlike Shannon Berry, and while I love DArcy, I don’t see not this one happen.

The last of us part 2

The naughty dog

I wonder if the show is going to think much outside the box and cast an athlete, not an actor, given Abby’s sheer physique. While yes, actresses could train to build muscle for the role, Abby is based on CrossFit superathlete Colleen Fotsch, which makes me wonder if the show will cast a really wide net for the role rather than picking a actress with a similar face then send them to the gym to start bodybuilding. But no official word on any of that yet, as always.

