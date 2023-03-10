From 2024 all travelers to the UK will need a digital pre-approval.





Airline passengers in the arrivals hall at Heathrow Airport in London, England, on Friday, December 23, 2022.

Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The UK will require all visa-free travelers to apply for a digital travel authorization before entering the country, a move considered the biggest change to border guard rules in decades.

Citizens of the European Union, and those holding passports that currently arrive in countries without prior screening, including the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, New Zealand and other countries, must apply for and pay for an electronic travel authorization. This system is expected to be fully implemented by the end of 2024.

Holders of British and Irish passports, persons with British settled status, and persons with a “permit to live, work or study” are exempt from this scheme.

The government says the ETA scheme will increase border security and is similar to that used by countries such as the United States and Canada. The UK has previously said it does not have completely accurate data on the number of people entering and leaving the UK under current regulations.

ETA costs have not been confirmed, but are expected to be in a range similar to those of the scheme. The US Travel Authorization Electronic System costs $21.

The European Union is set to launch its own digital travel authorization scheme, ETIAS, for visa-free nationals in 2024. This will enable travel within 30 countries.

Travelers from some countries may enjoy smoother access to the UK. The scheme will launch for Qatari citizens in November, replacing the electronic visa waiver scheme, and will be extended to Jordanian citizens in February 2024.

However, it will be a significant change for many frequent travelers from Europe and elsewhere who currently do not require prior authorization.

Application is done online or through an app. People with biometric passports may be required to take a “dynamic selfie” that includes motion in order to scan it using their phone and submit an image of their face. They will also answer a series of questions.

Applications are processed automatically and a decision is made within 3 days. Some applications are processed faster. If approved, the ETA is valid for multiple visits over a two-year period.

Nationals currently able to use the ePassport gate upon arrival in the UK can continue to do so via the ETA.

Anyone arriving at the UK border by air or rail without an ETA will be rejected, including those who arrive via Ireland but are not Irish or British citizens.

The government had previously said it expects to process 30 million ETA applications per year.

It is understood that the UK has ambitions to eventually require all travelers to submit fingerprint biometrics before travel, and is working on a plan that will see them submitting this on their smartphones.

