Europe joins US in chip war with China





Hong Kong CNN —

Europe’s biggest producer of advanced chip-making technology has joined the United States in its growing showdown with China.

The Netherlands announced on Wednesday, via a letter from its trade minister to parliament, that new restrictions on foreign sales of semiconductor technology were necessary to protect national security.

Although the letter does not name ASML Holdings, Europe’s largest technology company, the restrictions will affect the Dutch company, which is a key supplier to global chipmakers, including those in China.

The announcement marks the Dutch government’s first public move toward adopting rules, pushed by Washington, to restrict China’s chipmaking industry.

Japan has also been involved in three-way talks with the Netherlands and the United States, a source familiar with the talks told CNN. Reuters reported that Tokyo is expected to issue an update to its policies on chip equipment exports as early as this week.

China said on Thursday it strongly opposes the Netherlands’ upcoming restrictions, which come just months after the United States restricted sales of some semiconductor machines to Beijing. For these measures to be truly effective, Washington needs other major suppliers, located in the Netherlands and Japan, to join them.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning accused some countries of coercing and inducing other countries to take export restriction measures against China to the detriment of the interests of their allies.

She did not name the United States, but Chinese officials often use the term certain countries or countries when making critical comments about Washington.

We hope the Netherlands will not follow some countries in abusing export control measures, Mao said. China will take all necessary countermeasures to protect our legitimate rights and interests.

This week, Chinese leader Xi Jinping hit the United States with unusually blunt comments as he called on China’s private companies to fight alongside the Communist Party at a time of mounting challenges. He accused Western countries led by the United States of trying to contain and suppress China.

Beijing has set itself the goal of China becoming a global leader in a wide range of industries, including artificial intelligence, 5G wireless technology and quantum computing.

In October, those plans hit a major snag when the Biden administration banned Chinese companies from buying advanced chips and unlicensed chipmaking equipment. It has also restricted the ability of US citizens to provide support for the development or production of chips at some manufacturing facilities in China.

Chips are vital to everything from smartphones and self-driving cars to advanced computing and weapons manufacturing.

ASML, based in Veldhoven, is a world leader in the production of lithography machines, which use light to print patterns on silicon. Customers such as TSMC, Samsung (SSNLF) and China’s SMIC use the Dutch company’s equipment to mass-produce microchips.

These new export controls focus on advanced chip manufacturing technology, including the most advanced deposition and immersion lithography tools, ASML said in a statement. Due to these upcoming regulations, ASML will need to apply for export licenses for shipping the most advanced immersion systems.

He added that he did not expect the upcoming measures to have a significant effect on its financial outlook for 2023. The company mainly sold mature products in China.

The announcement of Dutch export restrictions, the details of which are expected to be confirmed before the summer, is not the first time that the US-China tech rivalry has spilled over into Europe.

Two European semiconductor deals ran into trouble last year over their ties to Beijing, a sign of growing concern in the West about China’s potential control over critical infrastructure.

In November, the new owner of Britain’s biggest chipmaker was ordered to reverse its takeover, just days after another chip factory sale in Germany was blocked. Both transactions were affected by national security concerns and involved acquisitions by Chinese companies.

In the UK, Nexperia, the Dutch subsidiary of Shanghai-listed semiconductor maker Wingtech, has been ordered by the government to sell at least 86% of its stake in Newport Wafer Fab, more than a year after taking control. From the factory. Staff members have since protested the move, saying it put nearly 600 jobs at risk.

In Germany, the economy ministry banned Elmos Semiconductor, a car chipmaker, from selling its plant in the city of Dortmund to Silex, a Swedish subsidiary of Chinas Sai Microelectronics.

The failed deals illustrate how, at a time of escalating US-China tensions, Europe is also under increasing pressure to act, particularly as officials face US calls for key sectors to be kept out of Chinese control.

CNN Laura He and Michelle Toh contributed to this report

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/09/tech/china-us-netherlands-chips-curbs-response-hnk-intl/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos