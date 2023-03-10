UK Eurovision 2023 entry confirmed by Mae Muller





Mae Muller will represent the UK at the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 with I Write A Song.

The announcement, confirmed by Rylan on BBC Radio 2’s Zoe Ball breakfast show today (9th March), puts an end to much speculation about the UK’s entrant in the Grand Final in Liverpool on Saturday 13th May.

Mae will serve as the successor to Sam Ryder of the single SPACE MAN, who took second place in the 2022 contest behind Kalush Orchestra’s Ukrainian winning piece, Stafania.

Rumors abounded that acts such as Freya Ridings, Mimi Webb and Rina Sawayama represented Britain.

Shall we learn more about her?

Who is Mae Muller, UK’s Eurovision 2023 entry?

Mae Muller is a 25-year-old British singer-songwriter from Kentish Town, London.

Her debut album, Chapter 1, was released in April 2019, followed by a support slot on Little Mix’s LM5 Arena Tour.

Since then, Mae’s has had Top 40 success with Swedish collective Neiked and American rapper Polo G on Better Days (32) and worked with Billen Ted on the 2021 release When You’re Out.

More recently, Mae teamed up with Sigala, Caity Baser, and Stefflon Don in Mammoth Feels This Good.

Oh and – fun fact – Mae actually appeared in the music video for Mika’s breakout single Grace Kelly back in 2007. It’s for our next pub quiz.

I Wrote a Song by Mae Muller – UK’s Eurovision 2023 entry – listen below.

When is Eurovision 2023?

The Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest will be held on Saturday, 13 May 2023.

Where will Eurovision 2023 be held in Liverpool?

The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will be held at the M&S Bank Arena with a capacity of 11,000.

How do I buy tickets for Eurovision 2023?

Tickets for the final stage of the contest are currently sold out. sorry!

What are the lyrics to Mae Muller’s UK Eurovision 2023 entry I Wrote a Song?

See a snippet of the I Wrote a Song lyrics below.

I wanted to wreck your Benz. Tell all your friends how cruel you were to me. girls are out And we all sing along

Watch Mae Muller’s I Wrote A Song music video below.

Now recreate all UK Eurovision entries.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.officialcharts.com/chart-news/mae-muller-i-wrote-a-song-is-uk-eurovision-song-contest-entry-for-liverpool-2023__38725/

