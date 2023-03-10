Can you afford to “live comfortably” in these American cities?





(NEXSTAR) – Do you make enough money to pay your bills, buy the things you want, save money and pay off your debts? Not surprisingly, where you live can impact how much wiggle room you have in your budget, especially in some US metros.

A new study looked at data from the MIT Living Wage Calculator, which estimates the living wage you need to support yourself and different family sizes nationwide based on specific geographic expense data related to a family’s likely minimum food, child care, health insurance, housing, transportation, and other basic necessities” and a common budgeting method known as the 50/30/20 rule.

Conducted by SmartAsset, a financial planning website, the study used the required annual after-tax income estimated by the Living Wage Calculator to determine how much you need to earn to live comfortably in the nation’s largest cities using the Rule of 50. /30/20. The budgeting technique divides your after-tax income into three categories: basic living expenses (50%), discretionary spending (30%), and savings or debt repayment (20%).

Costco Membership Fees Will Rise, CFO Says

SmartAsset used living wages estimated by MIT as needs, or 50% of its budget. They then doubled that salary for their analysis, allowing an individual to spend the rest on their needs, saving and paying off debts. For its analysis, SmartAsset focused on the basic cost of living for a childless individual in the country’s 25 largest metropolitan areas.

As they did last year, SmartAsset found that cities on both coasts, particularly the West Coast, demanded the highest pay to “live comfortably.” Nine of the 10 metros with the highest annual after-tax salary needed were along the coasts.

Unsurprisingly, California had the most cities — three — ranking in the top 10. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley had the highest needed salary at $84,026, according to SmartAsset. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad comes in second and about $5,000 behind at $79,324.

Here are the 10 cities where a childless individual needs the highest salary to “live comfortably,” according to SmartAsset:

RankMetroAnnual Required After-Tax Salary1San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA$84,0262San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA$79,324Boston-Cambridge-Newton, Massachusetts78 $7,524New York-Newark-Jersey City, New York-New Jersey-Pennsylvania 78 $524 Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Washington77 $6346 Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, California76 $710 Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, District of Columbia-Virginia-Maryland-West Virginia76 $1948 Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, Oregon-Washington74 $,0869Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, Colorado$70,89210Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, Florida$67,740

The most affordable cities were spread across the central states from the Midwest to Texas. A childless person living in St. Louis, Missouri needs the smallest after-tax salary at $57,446. Although well below the necessary salary in San Francisco, it represents an increase of almost $10,000 over the SmartAsset salary calculated last year for the city.

Only three cities on this year’s list require an after-tax salary of less than $60,000: St. Louis; Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, Michigan, and San Antonio-New Braunfels, Texas.

Ozempic face: Doctors explain side effects of weight loss drugs

You can view the full SmartAsset list here. Don’t see your city listed? You can find your city, county, or state on MIT’s Living Wage Calculator, then find the required annual after-tax income for an adult with no children and multiply that by two.

Nationally, SmartAsset found that you need a salary of nearly $68,500 after taxes to live comfortably, up about 20% from $57,013 last year.

Close Modal Suggest a fix Suggest a fix

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://phl17.com/nmw/can-you-afford-to-live-comfortably-in-these-us-cities/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos