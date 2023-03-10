Mae Muller will represent the UK at Eurovision 2023





After months of speculation, the beans were leaked. Introducing the UK Eurovision 2023 entries. Mae Muller will raise the British flag on her home grounds in Liverpool with her empowering pop song “I Wrote A Song”.

On Thursday morning, Zoe Ball and Rylan officially unveiled Mae as a UK Eurovision entry for the BBC Radio 2 breakfast show.

Last night The Sun leaked that BBC producers handpicked Mae Muller to sing for Britain at Eurovision this May.

Mae Muller — “I Wrote A Song” (UK Eurovision 2023)

Mae first appeared on the Eurovision detective’s radar after posting a TikTok recording of a session with BBC Radio One from the BBC Maida Vale studios. Last year, Sam Ryder recorded a session in the studio before being released as a UK Eurovision act.

Other rumored names include Birdy, Freya Ridings, and Rina Sawayama. Eventually, however, the BBC awarded Mae Muller the coveted Eurovision ticket.

Mae co-wrote “I Wrote A Song” with British Candidate Songwriters Lewis Thompson and Karen Poole. The 25-year-old Londoner describes the song as an empowering summer pop song about her resilience and sisterhood.

Mae said on TikTok, “This song is for girls who have gone through heartache, brokenness, and pain and come out on the other side, persevere and come out stronger, take the high road and choose to love themselves.

“Do you cry at home? absolutely not Would you like to spend the night at home? That’s a no from me. […] giving growth. I am giving you power. It is liberating.”

Mae told BBC Radio 2:

Mae Muller will perform “I Wrote A Song” at the Eurovision 2023 Grand Final on Saturday, May 13th.

Who is May Mueller?

Mae Muller is a 25-year-old singer-songwriter from London. Her signature feel-good pop sound was inspired by the likes of Gwen Stefani, The Chicks and Lily Allen.

She first rose to fame in 2019 when the song “Better Days”, a collaboration between Swedish group Neiked and American rapper Polo G, entered the UK Top 40 chart and entered the US Top 30. night talk show.

In 2022, Mae released the empowerment anthem “I Just Came To Dance,” which has so far amassed over 2.5 million Spotify streams. This year she teamed up with Sigala, Caity Baser and Stefflon Don on the summer pop banger “Feels So Good.”

What do you think of “I Wrote A Song”? How will England perform in Eurovision?

