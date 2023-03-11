The US economy added 311,000 jobs in February, beating expectations





Minneapolis CNN—

The US economy added 311,000 jobs in February, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ latest monthly employment overview released on Friday.

That’s a pullback from January’s best-selling jobs report, where 504,000 revised jobs were added, but it shows the labor market is still emitting a lot of heat.

The unemployment rate fell from 3.4% to 3.6%.

February’s net job gains beat economists’ estimates for a more modest month, with just 205,000 to add. Separately, the downward revisions to the December and January totals weren’t that drastic.

While Friday’s report is strong, it’s actually bad news in the broader context of the Federal Reserve’s campaign to rein in high inflation, said PNC Financial Services chief economist Gus Faucher. .

It’s much hotter than the economy can run, which means the Fed will have to keep raising interest rates, he told CNN. And that makes a recession more likely.

Barring a surprisingly low consumer price index inflation report next week, Faucher said he expects the Fed to go ahead with a rate hike. half a point at its March 21-22 meeting, which would be a stronger pace than the more subdued recent quarter. point increase.

The Fed has been fighting for nearly a year to slow the economy and crush the highest inflation in 40 years, but the labor market continues to defy those efforts.

As we approach the one-year anniversary of the Fed’s first rate hike, we never thought the economy would create an additional 311,000 jobs this month, said Chris Rupkey, chief economist at FwdBonds, in a communicated. The party is on and the job market is booming. The economy is clearly not landing, it is skyrocketing.

Monthly job gains remain well above pre-pandemic norms, as about 180,000 jobs were added per month between 2010 and 2019, according to BLS data. However, the labor market remains tight and imbalances persist in ongoing recovery efforts after the devastating pandemic.

Labor turnover data released earlier this week for January showed there were 1.9 job openings for every person looking for one. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has frequently pointed out that the job market remains below pre-pandemic growth projections by more than 3 million people.

The pandemic has accelerated expected demographic trends (the aging of the massive baby boom generation) with an increase in retirements; people have also dropped out of the workforce for care-related needs and health issues such as the long Covid; and there were hundreds of thousands of workers who died from Covid.

The February jobs report showed a 0.1 percentage point rise in the labor force participation rate to 62.5%, the highest since April 2020. However, it remains below pre-pandemic levels of 63, 4%.

Additionally, there was some upward movement in the unemployment rate, which rose 0.2 percentage points to 3.6%.

Contributing to the upward pressure here were more people looking for jobs, said Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst at Bankrate.

Industries with notable job gains included leisure and hospitality, retail, government and health care. After being crushed during the pandemic, the leisure and hospitality industry has been steadily recruiting employees and trying to meet the increased demand from consumers shifting their spending from goods to services.

Average hourly earnings, a closely watched measure as the Fed seeks to gauge the impact of rising wages on inflation, rose 0.2% month-on-month and 4.6% from the month. last year.

