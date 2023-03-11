Chinese leader Xi Jinping begins his third term





Xi Jinping cemented his status as China’s most powerful leader in decades by assuming a new term as president on Friday, as he prepares the country for an era of superpower rivalry and seeks to revive a struggling economy.

The unanimous vote on the presidency by the Communist Party-controlled legislature formalized Mr. Xis’ continued dominance of China politics after he already claimed a new term as party leader in October. He will continue to hold the three main crowns of power in China, party, military and state, with no rivals or potential successors vying for attention.

With his personal power assured, Mr Xi, 69, now presents himself as the strong leader China needs in a hostile world, dismissive of the criticism his autocratic style adds to the country’s dangers.

The brutal pursuit of zero Covid parties has weighed on the economy, sparking rare and widespread protests and adding to investor concerns about the country’s long-term growth prospects. Under Xi, China’s relations with the West have become increasingly strained, particularly due to Beijing’s growing pressure on Taiwan and China’s closeness to Russia throughout the war in Ukraine. .

The Communist Party used a meeting of the National People’s Congress, the legislative body, in Beijing to urge the nation to rally behind Mr. Xi. In a meeting with business leaders this week, Xi suggested Western animosity was to blame for some of China’s economic troubles and took the rare step of openly accusing the United States of confinement, encirclement and repression.

In the coming period, the risks and challenges they faced will only become more numerous and grim, Xi told the business leaders, members of an advisory board. He urged officials to stay calm and focused while preparing for the fight.

Mr. Xi is set to install his trusted officials in a new government formation that will implement his program to boost growth and protect China from internal and external threats. He sought to assure jittery private companies that the party embraces them. He initiated a government reorganization intended to better control financial risks and further encourage local scientific innovation.

But Mr. Xi’s messages can be mixed, even contradictory.

While he extended a friendly hand to private companies, describing them as one of ours, he reminded them that they must serve party priorities, including national security and rural development. Mr. Xi’s warnings against the West may help shore up support at home, but a more pugnacious stance risks escalating tensions with Washington and undermining China’s economic recovery.

This period will be important to see if Xi is repentant or rebellious. I wouldn’t expect it to change many essentials, Christopher K. Johnson, a former CIA analyst who is a senior fellow at the Asia Societys Center for China Analysis, said in an interview. Xi is not on a charm offensive where he seeks to correct the error of his ways.

For now at least, Mr. Xi has signaled that he is prepared to push back against the United States over its sanctions and restrictions on Chinese companies and its expanding military deployments in Asia. The National People’s Congress is expected to approve a 7.2% increase in Chinese military spending this year, bolstering the People’s Liberation Army’s potential to project power far from China’s shores.

Mr Xi and President Biden had tried to tame tensions, but their efforts were overwhelmed by disputes over a Chinese surveillance balloon and the Biden administration’s accusation that Beijing was planning to send deadly support to Russian forces fighting in Ukraine. Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said this week that Beijing had not supplied arms to any of the parties to the conflict.

To minimize China’s external vulnerabilities, Xi has emphasized reducing reliance on Western-held technologies and expertise and defending the country against threats to the food and energy security.

Mr. Xi still seems hopeful of reviving talks with Washington to manage tensions. But his unusually blunt warning of U.S. intentions will also ripple through China’s political system, said Ryan Hass, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution who was director for China on the National Security Council under President Obama.

President Xi’s public expression of frustration with Washington will allow others in the Chinese system to take a more public line against the United States, Hass said in an email. I expect President Biden and Xi to talk to each other again in the coming months,” he added. Until the relationship finds areas of common interest, however, it will remain defined by mutual enmity and grievances.

The Beijing congress was staged to show support for Xi’s domestic and foreign policies. The 2,952 Congress delegates selected for their party loyalty stood to applaud Mr. Xi after all voted to keep him as president. As the vote went on, Mr Xi sat on the podium for a long chat with his No. 2, China’s new Premier Li Qiang, who is expected to focus on growth.

Mr. Xi paved the way for his third term as president by arranging a constitutional change in 2018 that abolished what had been a two-term limit on the post. On this occasion, three legislative delegates abstained, while two dared to vote against the change.

Economic growth slowed to 3% last year, less than expected, as businesses and supply chains took the brunt of Covid lockdowns and mass quarantines across the country. Unemployment among urban youth reached nearly 20% in the worst months of 2022.

I am optimistic that as soon as the National People’s Congress is over and Li Qiang fully takes over, China will put in place measures to boost private sector confidence, said Wang Xiangwei, former editor of The South. China. Morning Post, a Hong Kong newspaper.

If you want to revive China’s economy, you have to rely on the private sector, Wang, who now writes a China policy newsletter, said in an interview. However, the private sector has been hit so hard that mere words to allay their concerns are not enough.

Mr. Xi and his top aides have yet to offer specific responses to China’s private companies’ deep unease with the government’s increasingly intrusive role and restrictions on private investment. Beijing has asked the companies to transfer a small stake and a board seat to the government and ordered the companies to consult Communist Party cells set up in their companies. Even if China attempts to restore investor confidence, many of these policies may remain.

Because they now face what they see as a precarious environment at home and abroad, they are really taking steps to concentrate power, not to let it go, Kou Chien-Wen, a professor at the National Taipei Chengchi University, which specializes in Chinese politics, Chinese leaders said.

State media reports of Mr. Xi’s meetings with businessmen during the annual legislative session sought to underscore the party’s expectation that entrepreneurs serve his party’s priorities, in exchange for his support. Reports highlighted a rural entrepreneur who allegedly said businesses should invest in agriculture. They also introduced Robin Zeng, the founder of CATL, a leading manufacturer of electric car batteries that has given China a huge lead in a core technology. China regards the independence of electric cars and other major industries of the future as a top priority.

During the meeting with Xi, reports said, Zeng discussed China’s dependence on foreign countries for strategic minerals. He said China should do more to ensure access to those upstream resources that supply raw materials to manufacturers. Again, Mr. Xi took the opportunity to warn of threats to China’s security.

Some of those who want to choke our throats really want to start upstream, Xi replied, according to the official record of the meeting. When they play a zero-sum game with us, we have to leave ourselves a way out.

Amy Chang Chien contributed reporting and Li You contributed research.

