US-China downward spiral sparks new fears of conflict





China and the United States have locked themselves in a new cycle of recriminations, sparking new concerns that the world’s two largest economies are heading down a path that could one day lead to what was once unthinkable: the possibility of open conflict.

The latest back-and-forth began on Monday, when President Xi Jinping said in a speech that China was the victim of “complete containment and repression by Western countries led by the United States.” Two days later, US Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines called Xi’s remarks “the most public and direct criticism we’ve seen from him to date” – and she responded accordingly. .

The Chinese Communist Party “represents both the primary and most significant threat to United States national security and leadership in the world,” Haines told a Senate hearing that covered everything from dangers posed by TikTok, the Chinese-owned video-sharing app, to the threat of war on Taiwan over China’s role in producing precursors to fentanyl, which kills tens of thousands of Americans every year.

The dueling tales have highlighted how the United States and China increasingly have one thing in common: a growing distrust of the other side. Worse still, the escalating rhetoric is entrenching divisions that could make it harder for both sides to find a way to coexist peacefully in the long term.

“The US-China relationship is stuck in a negative feedback loop,” said Jacob Stokes, senior fellow at the Center for a New American Security and Obama-era official. “It’s a volatile situation.”

To be sure, there are no signs of a war breaking out anytime soon. Haines and Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns also said on Thursday that the US intelligence community believes China does not want a military conflict over Taiwan, especially after seeing US support. States and their allies in Ukraine after the invasion of Russia. The countries remain each other’s main trading partners and both sides have insisted they do not want a new Cold War.

Yet each party is now ramping up preparations for this very scenario. This week, Xi implored his government to prepare for greater autonomy, especially in science and technology, as the United States pushes its allies to reorient supply chains to deny the China advanced chips and other strategic goods.

And while the pessimism around US-China relations is nothing new, relations have deteriorated at an alarming rate since President Joe Biden met Xi in November and pledged to improve relations. A national outcry over the alleged Chinese spy balloon that crossed the United States has stoked tensions, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken canceled a trip to Beijing intended to build on the Biden-Xi summit.

After the US military shot down the balloon, a response China called “hysterical”, Biden said he expected to speak with Xi soon. Yet nearly a month later, the two leaders have not spoken – and there is no indication when they might.

Adding to the tensions are Department of Energy and FBI assessments that the coronavirus pandemic likely began with a lab leak in Wuhan, China. On Thursday, the United States sanctioned five Chinese companies for allegedly supplying aerospace parts for Iranian drones.

Privately, Chinese officials say their attempts to reach out to Washington have been consistently rejected. A Chinese official said the United States talks publicly about improving relations with China, but seeks confrontation in practice. Another said countries are caught in a downward spiral that neither side knows how to stop.

“Hitting his kneecaps”

Gao Zhikai, a former Chinese diplomat who served as a translator for the late leader Deng Xiaoping, said Beijing believes “China has been on the defensive side and the US has been on the aggressive side”, pointing to the evolution of Taiwanese politics. of Washington and what he characterized as his efforts to “prevent China’s development by kicking her kneecaps”.

US officials, for their part, point out that China has still not changed the behavior that has drawn criticism, from assertiveness towards its neighbors to its efforts to steal intellectual property from American companies and harass dissidents. abroad. The tone adopted by Chinese diplomats and state media, they say, has also made it harder to improve relations. An article last week in the Communist Party-run Global Times described US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns as an American “wolf warrior”.

This week alone has produced a series of actions by Congress and the Biden administration that risk making it even harder to mend the fences.

The White House has approved a bipartisan bill that would give the president the ability to force the sale of foreign-owned technology, which could include ByteDance Ltd’s TikTok. On Wednesday evening, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy confirmed plans to meet Taiwan’s president in the United States this year and declined to rule out a trip to the island later. The next day, the Biden administration announced a budget proposal that included billions of dollars in demands to bolster its military presence in Asia. The United States is even considering selling nuclear-powered submarines to Australia.

The whiplash from the ties’ abrupt tone can be seen in the rhetoric of Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, who served as ambassador to the United States before the promotion earlier this year. On January 4, he penned a wispy op-ed in The Washington Post marking his departure with some warm words and an optimistic outlook.

“In the fall, I visited a corn and soybean farm in Missouri and was deeply moved by the sincerity and hospitality of my hosts,” he wrote. “In the future, the development of China-US relations will remain one of my important missions in my new position.”

‘War of words’

Now this week, his tone has moved closer to the “wolf warrior” side that Chinese diplomats frequently employed before Xi’s push late last year to soften the nation’s image abroad as she was emerging from three years of Covid Zero isolation.

“If the United States does not brake, but continues to accelerate on the wrong track, no security barrier can prevent the skid, and there will surely be conflicts and confrontations,” Qin said at the annual rally of the National People’s Congress of China on Monday. . Still, he ended with a glimmer of hope, saying China would always pursue a “healthy and stable” relationship with the United States.

“China’s overreaction has triggered an American overreaction,” said Susan Shirk, former deputy assistant secretary of state for China and author of Overreach: How China Derailed its Peaceful Rise.

“The war of words reminds me of the controversies of the US-Soviet Cold War that made it almost impossible for us to think reasonably about the trade-offs between the costs and benefits of our own policies or to pursue diplomacy with the other side without being put in the pillory for being weak or unpatriotic,” she said.

