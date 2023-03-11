The schedule aligns for The Last of Us Part 3 and Season 4 of the show





The last of us

HBO

All right, my conspiracy theory is taking shape, and I think there’s some real math behind it. I believe Naughty Dog has a plan to release The Last of Us Part 3 within the next few years, and the timing will line up so the game can be adapted for the fourth season of the HBO Last of Us series, which will turned out to be a megahit for the channel.

Why do I think this? The calendar aligns. Here’s what I inferred via the games release dates and the show’s potential schedule:

The Games Although there was a giant gap of seven years between the first two games, there was also the huge Uncharted 4 that was made in the meantime during those years. Naughty Dog is reportedly working on both Factions and a new IP. There have been rumblings about a third game, but it doesn’t look like production has started. So based on that, I guess we could see Part 3 in 2025 or 2026. 2027 would be seven years after Game 2, if you want to go that far. But that’s okay, given how well it works with the show’s schedule.

The Last of Us June 14, 2013 Uncharted 4: A Thiefs End May 10, 2016 The Last of Us Part 2 June 19, 2020 (Potential) The Last of Us Part 3 Late 2025/2026

The last of us part 2

The naughty dog

The Show A few things to note here. Craig Mazin has already confirmed that yes, next season will adapt part 2 of the game and that they won’t be doing something non-game, long-lasting between seasons. He also said the game is so big that it would probably take two seasons to adapt. Also, with such a big show, you’re not operating on the new season schedule every 12 months, because there’s more likely to be at least a year and a half between seasons. So using that as a reference, the schedule for season 4 would be

The Last of Us Season 1 (entire first game) January 15, 2023 The Last of Us Season 2 (half of second game) Spring 2024 The Last of Us Season 3 (other half of second game) Holiday 2025/Winter 2026 The Last of Us Season 4 (The Third Game That Doesn’t Exist) 2027 or Beyond

The last of us

HBO

So you get the idea here. The Last of Us Season 4 could air after Part 3 of the game somewhere in the 2025-2027 region. It’s also true that since Neil Druckmann is so closely tied to the production of the series, the two could almost be written/scripted simultaneously, so it’s not like you necessarily have to wait for the game to release to start writing or even film an adaptation. of the third game, since the showrunners obviously already know what’s to come.

Even though it will take another 3-4 years for me to be right or wrong here, I believe that’s what will happen in the end. I welcome your dissenting opinions.

Follow me on Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram. Subscribe to my free weekly content newsletter, God Rolls.

Get my science fiction novels, the Herokiller series and The Earthborn Trilogy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/paultassi/2023/03/10/the-timing-lines-up-for-the-last-of-us-part-3-and-season-4-of-the-show/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos