UK to Fund French Jails Under 480 Million Contract to Halt Channel Crossing | political news





The UK will pay $480 million over the next three years in a deal signed between Rishi Sunak and Emmanuel Macron to tackle the small boat channel crossing, with measures including financing for a new detention facility in France. .

A new package agreed between the prime minister and the French president to deal with the migrant crisis would also see hundreds more French personnel patrolling the beaches.

The prime minister suggests European countries will follow Britain’s tough immigration approach.

Other measures include:

New 24/7 coordinating center with additional drones, aircraft and surveillance technology resident UK liaison Strengthening cooperation between the National Crime Agency and the French response Image: The two have formed a close bond known as ‘Le Bromance’.

This “unprecedented” deal was hailed by Sunak after holding talks with Macron in Paris aimed at stepping up efforts to resolve the issue.

But the French leader told the prime minister that the migrant return agreement he was seeking would have to be negotiated with the European Union, not Paris.

More than 3,000 people have already made the risky sea journey this year, and in 2022 about 46,000 will arrive by unofficial routes.

The latest funding follows a £63 million package to increase Rangers by 40 per cent four months ago, followed by a £55 million contract for 2021.

It was the first British-French summit in five years, amid tensions with its predecessors over the coronavirus pandemic and acceptance of Brexit.

In contrast, the president formed a close bond with Mr. Sunak in an event dubbed “Le Bromance.”

The two talked privately for an hour, omitting their aides, after which Mr Sunak described his opposite number as a “friend from Britain” and Mr Macron welcomed a “new beginning” to their relationship.

Use the Chrome browser to make the video player more accessible.

1:24 Accepted from Paris for the UK-France Summit

At a joint press conference in the Elysees, they also announced a new deal on civilian nuclear cooperation and commitments to ease post-Brexit barriers to school trips between the UK and France.

Earlier this week, the Conservative government announced a controversial plan to deter strait crossings that would detain and remove refugees arriving by boat and ban them for life from seeking asylum in the UK.

Read More: ‘Could you provide a safe route for a refugee like me?’ – Iran Boy Quiz Starmer Are there ‘safe and legal’ routes for refugees to the UK?

“Last year, I agreed to the largest small boat deal ever with France to increase British-funded patrols by 40 per cent,” said Sunak.

“I this week announced measures to ensure that people entering the UK illegally cannot stay in the UK.

“We don’t have to manage this problem. We have to solve it.

“And today, we’ve gone further than ever to end this disgusting deal on human life.

“The UK and France will work together to ensure that no one can misuse our system without permission.”

Beyond Chemistry Some Specific Actions Against Illegal Immigration

Liz Bates

political correspondent

@wizbates

In an unexpected turn of events, Rishi Sunak is quickly becoming a European darling and perhaps even a master negotiator.

Their first meeting with President Emmanuel Macron in five years was described by the pair as a “new beginning” and certainly a lot seemed to have changed in a very short time.

After years of frosty Anglo-French relations, exacerbated by Brexit tensions and Boris Johnson’s confrontational approach to negotiations, a rapid thaw seemed to be taking place right before our eyes.

A morning spent hugging led to a press conference full of the two complimenting each other.

Mr. Sunak spoke of resuming negotiations, saying that he was lucky to have the French president as his opponent, while Mr. Macron explained their real connection and common purpose.

They laughed at each other over some tough sports jokes.

Beyond the obvious chemistry, several specific measures against illegal immigration have been announced, including more crackdowns on French beaches and new detention centers in France.

There was also a promise of further investment and continued collaboration on what was described as a common challenge.

An agreement like this, reached in record time, is unlikely to have been offered by his predecessors.

It came on the back of the success of his Northern Ireland protocol securing concessions with EU leaders that seemed impossible just a few months ago.

We’ve always known PMs have a reputation for rolling their arms and digging into details, but he’s quickly starting to look like a powerful politician.

President Macron said they had agreed on a “new, ambitious bilateral framework” to address the issue.

“What we decided to do was to strengthen the coordination of our activities.

“We must act together in a fully shared framework with all Europeans interested in passage and crossings and some countries where traffic is organized.”

There have been claims that Sunak’s new asylum law violates human rights law and could cause new rifts with the EU.

Click to subscribe to Sky News Daily whenever you get a podcast.

However, Sunak insisted that “we will always abide by our international treaty obligations”, adding “I am confident that we can do what is necessary to address this common problem and stop the ship.”

Meanwhile, Amnesty International in the UK called on the two countries to commit to “providing asylum” for people instead of “ruthless measures against refugees”.

Christina Marriott of the British Red Cross said the focus on detention in the latest agreements was “disappointing”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/uk-to-help-fund-detention-centre-in-france-to-stop-channel-crossings-sunak-and-macron-announce-12830377 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos