California Bank is seized by the United States in the second largest failure of a US bank





new York

The United States rushed to seize the assets of Silicon Valley Bank on Friday after experiencing a run on the bank.

Silicon Valley, the nation’s 16th-largest bank, collapsed after depositors, mostly tech workers and venture-backed companies, rushed to withdraw cash this week as the Concern about the bank’s balance sheet was spreading. It is the second largest bank failure in US history, behind Washington Mutual at the height of the financial crisis more than a decade ago.

Silicon Valley was heavily exposed to the tech industry and there is little chance of contagion in the banking sector, similar to the chaos of the months leading up to the Great Recession more than a decade ago. The largest banks most likely to cause a systemic economic problem have healthy balance sheets and ample capital.

In 2007, the biggest financial crisis since the Great Depression swept across the world after mortgage-backed securities linked to ill-advised home loans spread from the United States to Asia and the United States. Europe. The panic on Wall Street led to the collapse of the legendary Lehman Brothers, founded in 1847. Because the big banks were widely exposed to each other, this led to cascading disruptions throughout the global financial system, putting million unemployed people.

A sign posted on a Silicon Valley bank in Santa Clara, California on March 10, 2023.

There has been unease in the banking sector all week and the collapse of Silicon Valley pushed shares of almost all financial institutions lower on Friday, stocks that had already fallen by double digits since Monday.

Silicon Valley Bank’s failure happened with incredible speed, with some industry analysts suggesting on Friday that it was a good company and still likely a wise investment. Silicon Valley Bank executives were trying to raise capital early Friday and find additional investors. However, trading in the bank’s shares was halted before the opening bell on Wall Street due to extreme volatility.

Shortly before noon Eastern Time, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation decided to close the bank. Notably, the FDIC did not wait for the close of business to seize the bank, as is usually the case during an orderly liquidation of a financial institution. The FDIC could not immediately find a buyer for the bank’s assets, signaling how quickly depositors cashed in. The bank’s remaining uninsured deposits will now be placed in escrow.

The bank had total assets of $209 billion at the time of bankruptcy, the FDIC said. It was unclear how many of its deposits exceeded the $250,000 insurance limit at this time, but previous regulatory reports showed that a large portion of Silicon Valley Bank’s deposits exceeded that limit.

The FDIC said Friday that deposits below the $250,000 limit would be available Monday morning.

Silicon Valley Bank has appeared stable this year, but on Thursday announced plans to raise up to $1.75 billion to bolster its capital position. This sent investors rushing and shares plunged 60%. They fell again on Friday before the Nasdaq opened, where it trades.

A person standing in the entrance of a Silicon Valley bank, middle back, speaks to people waiting outside the bank in Santa Clara, California, March 10, 2023.

As its name suggests, Silicon Valley Bank was a major financial conduit between the technology sector, its founders and startups as well as its workers. Hundreds of companies held their working capital with the bank, and it was considered a good business decision to develop a relationship with Silicon Valley Bank if a founder wanted to find new investors or go public.

“We saw establishing a relationship with Silicon Valley Bank as a logical step, given their reach,” said Ashley Tyrner, CEO of FarmboxRx, a company that provides food as medicine to Medicaid recipients. and Medicare. While Tyrner has money in other banks and can do payroll, she said a good chunk of her company’s profits are now locked in the bank.

Silicon Valley’s ties to the tech sector quickly became a liability. Tech stocks have been hit hard over the past 18 months after a growth spurt during the pandemic and layoffs have spread across the sector.

At the same time, the bank has been hit hard by the Federal Reserve’s fight against inflation and an aggressive series of interest rate hikes to cool the economy.

As the Fed raises its benchmark interest rate, the value of bonds, usually a stable asset, begins to fall. This is usually not a problem because declines lead to “unrealized losses”, or losses that are not taken into account when calculating the capital cushion that banks can use in the event of a downturn in the future.

However, when depositors become anxious and start withdrawing their money, banks sometimes have to sell these bonds before they mature to cover this exodus.

This is exactly what happened to Silicon Valley Bank, which had to sell $21 billion of highly liquid assets to cover the deposit outflow. It took a $1.8 billion loss on that sale.

Tyrner said she spoke to several venture capitalist-backed friends. She described these friends as being “out of their minds” over the failure of the bank. Tyrner’s chief operating officer attempted to withdraw the funds from his company on Thursday, but failed to do so in time.

“A friend said he couldn’t do payroll today and cried when he had to notify 200 employees because of this issue,” Tyrner said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.voanews.com/a/california-bank-is-seized-by-us-in-2nd-largest-failure-of-a-us-bank-/6999650.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos