UK economy rebounds as Jeremy Hunt finalizes budget | Economic Growth Rate (GDP)





The UK economy rebounded more than expected in January, gaining some momentum as the Prime Minister finalizes next week’s budget.

The 0.3 per cent monthly growth was driven by a broader return to activity across the education, health and recreation sectors, including the return of football’s Premier League after the Winter World Cup, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

The rise of private GPs and other private health services has also contributed to the transition of people with health problems to private amid long NHS waiting lists.

City economists expected only 0.1% monthly growth after industrial activity and inflation weighed on the economy. This follows a 0.5% decline in GDP in December.

The latest figures are expected to give Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt some power before the budget as he sets out the government’s tax and spending policy.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak added that confidence is returning to the UK economy and that it is doing better than people feared.

Hunt said the UK economy has proven to be more resilient than many expected, but it has a long way to go.

He added that next week he would embark on the next phase of his plan to halve inflation, cut debt and grow the economy to improve living standards for everyone.

GDP graphic

Most forecasts for GDP growth in 2023 have improved since the Treasury Department’s fall statement in November, when analysts predicted a long recession in the wake of Liz Trusss’ unstable mini-budget.

Most analysts expect a milder recession than at the beginning of the year, although the recovery is expected to be equally shallow.

But analysts said the economy was lagging behind Britain’s rivals in the G7 and the risk of a recession in the first half was high.

The ONS said the economy was still 0.2% smaller than its pre-pandemic peak.

ONS Director of Economics and Statistics Darren Morgan said the return of children to classrooms after an unusually high number of absences ahead of Christmas was one of the main reasons December’s 0.5% decline was partially reversed in January.

Premier League clubs have returned to full schedules after the World Cup and private health providers have had a strong month as well. The Post Office has also partially recovered from the effects of the strike in December, he said.

This was somewhat offset by a noticeable decline in construction along with a slowdown in infrastructure projects and housing construction, which had another sluggish month, in part due to heavy rains.

KPMG UK chief economist Yael Selphin said lower wholesale energy prices would energize the economy but may not be enough to stave off a recession in the first half of the year. It is under pressure from high inflation and high interest rates.

Trade flows also slowed in January, continuing their decline after the UK left the EU’s single market and customs union.

Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at the consulting firm Pantheon Macro Economics, said an analysis of the latest data showed that exports remain hampered by Brexit and that the UK still lags other industrialized economies. said to have appeared.

ONS said the trade deficit in goods and services rose by 3.5 billion to 27.6 billion in January as exports fell more than imports.

ONS estimates that pre-2021 data on exports to the EU would be about 5% higher than currently reported if based on the previous customs declaration system.

So, the damage from Brexit is far greater than trade data initially suggested, Tombs said.

The business group said an increase in GDP would do little to ease the pressure on small businesses suffering from high inflation and higher business taxes.

Tina McKenzie, Vice Chair of Policy, Federation of Small Businesses, said: small business.

Many challenges remain. Inflation has barely eased and the tax burden on small businesses is at its highest level in 70 years.

The UK economy narrowly avoided sinking into a recession at the end of 2022, but the Bank of England predicted a slowdown in the first half of the year and inflation and interest rates remained high, dampening consumer spending and business investment.

