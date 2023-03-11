US and EU seek climate truce and united front against China





After a winter in which the EU threw constant barbs at the US over the Bidens-signed climate law and its $369 billion in green incentives, many on both sides of the Atlantic are hoping that this visit marks the beginning of a spring thaw. Biden and von der Leyen’s message was that whatever differences they might still have as they try to foster their own clean energy industries, the United States and Europe must both contain the same threat, China, the world leader in the industry.

In their statement, Biden and von der Leyen spoke of the cooperation breaking with economic and trade anxiety that has dominated relations in recent months and singled out China’s non-trade policies and practices by announcing a dialogue on the clean energy.

The dialogue will coordinate our respective incentive programs so that they are mutually reinforcing, they said. Both parties will take steps to avoid any disruption of transatlantic trade and investment flows that may result from their respective incentives.

In a joint statement, US and EU leaders said they would deepen their cooperation on diversifying critical mineral and battery supply chains, noting that formal dialogue between the two on the Energy Reduction Act inflation has made it possible to make concrete progress on the challenges identified to align our approaches.

The two sides will also align their interests to push back against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, with von der Leyen telling Biden that the United States has helped us immensely when we wanted to get rid of Russia’s dependence on fossil fuels, you have us helped tremendously by delivering more [liquefied natural gas]you helped us through the energy crisis.

She called it great that there was such massive investment in new and clean technology and said the EU wanted to link it to its Green Deal plan, according to the press pool report.

We welcome the Cut Inflation Act as a massive investment in the green transition to a net zero economy, she later added in comments to the press after her meeting with Biden. .

But while von der Leyen and Biden talked about cooperation, they kept circling the train cars home.

Von der Leyens’ European executive arm is preparing to propose new targets next week for how much of its cleantech industry must be satisfied with domestically produced products, as well as how much strategically important minerals it will. extract.

On Thursday, the EU reversed decades of careful management of public subsidies, creating huge new exceptions for clean technologies. These measures prompted the director of the Bruegel think tank, Jeromin Zettelmeyer, and several colleagues to call Brussels a crude approach of protectionism and dirigisme.

The American law on the climate is above all a battle cry in the competition between economic regions. Who is the strongest to advance green technologies? German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Thursday. If we don’t address it and pass it, we will also lose economically.

European and American leaders know that they are catching up with China, hence the need to revive their national industries.

The world is entering a new industrial era: the era of clean energy technology manufacturing Currently, there is a country [that] made major breakthroughs. It’s China, the head of the International Energy Agency, Fatih Birol, told a committee of the European Parliament on Thursday.

But as the drive for full competition with China grows, Americans and Europeans are still trying to figure out where they compete and where they can team up.

The message from Biden and von der Leyen was that it unites them more than tears them apart. The divergence in their respective methods for boosting clean energy briefly clouded the reality that, in the long run, both governments were aiming for the same end goal of tackling climate change and reducing China’s control over industries, materials and key supply chains.

On Friday, the two allies took a step in this direction with their minerals agreement.

Europe has been slower to come around to the US worldview that economic cooperation will not sway China on other key issues, said Jake Schmidt, senior strategic director for international climate at the Natural. Resources Defense Council. European countries like Germany have been more reluctant to close that door because of their reliance on exports within a smaller domestic market, Schmidt said. But he said factors outside the climate space, such as fighting over 5G networks and whether China will arm Russian troops in its war in Ukraine, have accelerated EU pessimism about from Beijing.

That same bounty on finding overseas business partners partly explains the EU’s initial strong response to the Bidens Climate Act, the Cut Inflation Act.

The United States was not going to adopt a national carbon price in time to apologize for the EU’s new border greenhouse gas tariff regime, itself designed to support European companies paying higher prices. under the EU’s cap and trade system. When the United States responded last year with the IRA, it rocked European governments who feared their national manufacturing champions would cross the Atlantic, leaving the old country behind.

It’s like stages of mourning, said Joseph Majkut, director of the energy security and climate program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank. Now the initial shock was over.

Friction cools talks elsewhere. A parallel negotiation between the United States and the EU to finalize a deal by October aims to create standards that would cancel tariffs for imports of steel and aluminum made with lower carbon emissions. These talks have stalled.

The concept was originally conceived in 2021 as a way to promote cleaner steel and global overcapacity, although the unofficial US goal is to reduce Beijing’s dumping of Chinese steel that is made with a lot more coal power. But the EU calmed down after the IRA, said Philip Bell, president of the Steel Manufacturers Association, a US-based trade group. When the U.S. Trade Representative’s office drafted a detailed proposal in December, the EU criticized the plan during private negotiations, Bell said.

It’s in a tough spot, but we still have plenty of time, Bell said, noting that the Office of Trade Representatives and the Commerce Department briefed his organization last month. I think the temperature will drop.

The Biden administration tried to manage the relationship, first with a dialogue with EU officials to present opportunities for cooperation under the IRA. And he is now doing a heavier job of figuring out where he can still carve out ways for the EU to profit from the IRA.

The Treasury Department, for example, is designing a workaround to the $3,750 electric vehicle tax credit laws for battery minerals from countries that have a free trade agreement with the United States, which the EU does not have. But it’s not clear that the executive can unilaterally grant such leeway to the EU, said Emily Benson, a CSIS senior researcher who focuses on trade.

The fruit at hand is for the EU to recognize that the electric vehicle tax credit is not as alliance-shattering as it has claimed, she said. This will really pave the way for more intensive negotiations elsewhere.

Recent analyzes have suggested that the trade effects of IRAs will be weaker than expected. Climate research firm Rhodium Group said between 7% and 11% of law funding directly supports US manufacturing that competes with European companies. He said bonuses for products made and purchased domestically covered between 9% and 15% of the laws’ expenses, although he acknowledged that electric vehicle incentives created some distortion.

At the same time, European governments have heard from businesses that they very much appreciate all that the IRA can offer them, said Max Gruenig, senior policy adviser to environmental think tank E3G. It’s cold comfort for governments that would rather have investment and jobs within their own borders, but companies don’t think about those borders, he said.

The US and the EU must also accept that the other side does it differently, he said. They’re not both small countries or blocs, so they’re not going to fold up and walk away, okay.

Gabriel Rinaldi and Barbara Moens contributed to this report.

