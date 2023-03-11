‘Heartstopper’ Star Kit Connor To Direct Horror ‘One Of Us’ – Deadline





EXCLUSIVE: Emmy-winning Kit Connor (Heartstopper) is set to direct mystery horror feature One Of Us, which will begin filming in Belfast, Northern Ireland later this month.

In the allegorical film, members of a family begin to die one by one at a funeral, while Youngest (Connor) searches for the stranger among them.

Callum Woodhouse (The Durrells), Charlotte Hope (The Spanish Princess), Siobhan Fallon-Hogan (Rushed) and Ian Beattie (Game Of Thrones) will also star in the feature, which heralds the Jung School and the Ireland screen of the Nord and marks the debut of writer-director Stefan van de Graaff.

Raquel Baldwin is producing, with Robert Machoian co-producing and van de Graff executive producing. Bianca Cline completes the team as director of photography. Cline recently worked on the feature film Marcel The Shell With Shoes On, which is nominated for this season’s Oscars for Best Animation.

Connor is best known for Heartstopper, Rocketman, and His Dark Materials. Woodhouse is best known for All Creatures Great and Small and The Durrells. Hope is known for Catch Me A Killer, Game Of Thrones and The Spanish Princess, and the films Allied, The Theory Of Everything and The Nun.

Fallon-Hogan’s credits include Rushed, The House That Jack Built and Men In Black. Beattie is known for Game Of Thrones, Gangs Of London and Line Of Duty.

Connor will reprise the role of Nick Nelson in Season 2 of Netflix’s Heartstopper this year, which will continue the love story between his character and classmate Charlie Spring (Joe Locke). The first season saw him win Best Lead Performance at the first Emmy Awards for Children and Family.

Connor is replaced by WME and Independent Talent Group. Hope is replaced by United Agents, Verve Talent and Literary Agency and Mosaic. Woodhouse is replaced by APA and Conway van Gelder Grant. Fallon-Hogan is replaced by Framework Entertainment. Beattie is replaced by InterTalent.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://deadline.com/2023/03/heartstopper-kit-connor-horror-one-of-us-northern-ireland-charlotte-hope-1235284684/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos