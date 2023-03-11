UK COVID-19 infections rise for 5th consecutive week





Covid-19 levels are following uncertain trends in many parts of the UK, with only Scotland showing a clear increase, the figures show.

The total number of infections across the UK has risen for a fifth consecutive week, but there is now new evidence that the increase is slowing.

Rates have spiked in people over 70, but figures continue to vary across regions and age groups in the UK.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), around 1.6 million people in private households in the UK may have contracted Covid-19 in the week ending 28 February, up 3 per cent from last week’s 1.5 million.

This is the smallest weekly increase since the recent increase in infections began in late January.

A slowdown in the spread of the virus could mean infections will peak at about half of the levels reached during the 2022 Christmas wave.

The current increase is driven by the Omicron strain BA.2.75, which now accounts for more than 8 out of 10 (85.8%) consecutive infections in the UK.

ONS Health Surveillance Director Michelle Bowen said the new figures pointed to an uncertain situation across the UK, with a clear rise in the number of people testing positive for Covid-19 in Scotland alone.

Infections continue to vary across regions and age groups in the UK. The trend is uncertain for many age groups, but rates are increasing in those over 70, she added.

Covid-19 is least prevalent in Northern Ireland, where an estimated 1 in 75 people are infected with the virus.

Estimates in Wales are 1 in 45, and in England and Scotland it is 1 in 40.

Around 128,400 people in Scotland are likely to test positive for coronavirus in the latest week, up from 117,100 last week, the highest number since the beginning of the year.

Around 2.8% of people aged 70 and over in the UK are estimated to have contracted the virus, up from the highest rate of 2.4% for any age group on a weekly basis.

The share of children aged 7 to 11 fell from 2.2% to 1.5%.

At the regional level, positivity rates have increased in the Northeast and West Midlands, with uncertain trends elsewhere.

The ONS Infection Survey is the most reliable measure of the prevalence of Covid-19 and is based on swab-tested samples taken from homes across the country.

However, the investigation is suspended at the end of this month.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said on Thursday that data collection would cease with the release of a new survey from 31 March.

This decision ends a survey that has been ongoing for nearly three years and has been globally recognized as the gold standard for measuring levels of coronavirus in a population.

In addition to providing important data on the size and duration of each wave of the virus, the survey also provided important information about the emergence of new strains, antibody levels and long Covids.

UKHSA Data Officer Professor Steven Riley acknowledged that the survey is an important tool for understanding the coronavirus, adding: We will continue to ensure that our surveillance efforts remain proportionate and cost-effective as we move towards living with Covid-19.

We are committed to monitoring the threat posed by Covid-19 through a variety of surveillance systems and genomics capabilities that report on infection rates, hospitalizations, and risks posed by new strains.

The infection investigation was conducted by ONS in collaboration with Oxford University, Manchester University, UKHSA and WellcomeTrust.

Separate UKHSA figures showed the UK’s Covid-19 patient hospitalization rate rose slightly to 9.4 per 100,000 last week from 9.0 last week.

The rate reached 11.8 per 100,000 during the Christmas season wave of infections.

A total of 7,655 people tested positive for coronavirus in the UK on March 8, up 2% from 7,507 a week earlier.

The number of cases reached 9,535 at the peak of the Christmas wave, but this is well below the level seen during the initial wave of the virus.

