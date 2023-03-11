



PARIS Vegetarian Sushi and Rugby has brought Britain and France’s leaders together after years of Brexit marching.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron held their first bilateral summit in five years amidst warm words and wishes for strengthening post-Brexit cooperation.

“This summit is a moment of reunion and reunion, showing that we want to talk better with each other,” Macron said at a joint press conference afterward. We are willing to work together in Europe with new responsibilities.

From a London perspective in particular, the two agreed on a new multi-year financial framework to jointly address undocumented migrants arriving by small boat through the English Channel, partly to finance a new detention center in France.

Britain and France share a special bond and special responsibilities, Sunak said. When the security of our continent is threatened, we will always be at the forefront of defense.

Macron congratulated Sunak for agreeing the Windsor Framework with the European Commission and ending the long UK-EU debate over Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit trade rules, stressing that it marks a new start in working more closely with the EU.

I am very fortunate to serve with you and very excited about the future we can create together. Merci mon ami,” said Sunak.

It has been a long time since the leaders of Britain and France have been comfortable with each other in public.

Sunak and Macron bonded over a game of rugby ahead of England’s match against France on Saturday, exchanging T-shirts with both teams’ autographs.

Later, they met alone at the Lisse Palace for over an hour, only to be joined by the chief of staff towards the end of the meeting, which Sunak’s official spokesman called warm and productive. The two English-speakers had planned to have a shorter one-on-one session, but decided to extend it, a spokesperson said.

They later met their respective ministers for a lunch of vegetarian sushi, flounder, artichokes, and praline tarts.

Macron congratulated Sunak on agreeing the Windsor Framework with the European Commission | Christophe Archambault/AFP via Getty Images

Sunak told reporters on the Eurostar to Paris that this was the beginning of a new chapter in France-British relations.

It’s been great getting to know Emmanuel over the past two months. There is a shared desire to strengthen the relationship, he said. I really believe that the scope of what we can do together is quite important.

Macron said he wanted to fix the outcome of Brexit and opened the door to close cooperation with the UK in a show of goodwill from France, which strongly pushed a hardline stance at the Brexit talks.

It is my desire and our interest to have the closest alliance possible. It depends on our commitment and will, but I’m sure we will,” he said with Sunak.

handling small boats

Under the terms of the new migration agreement, the UK will pay $141 million in 2023-24, $191 million in 2024-25 and $209 million in 2025-26 to France.

The funding is provided in installments and will fund a new detention center in France, a new Franco-British command center, the deployment of an additional 500 law enforcement officers on French beaches, and better technology to patrol them, including more drones and surveillance aircraft. will support

The new detention center, located in the Dunkirk region, is funded by Britain and operated by France and will help make up for the lack of space in other detention centers in northern France, one of Macron’s aides said.

According to British and French officials, France is expected to contribute significantly more money, up to five times what Britain contributes to the scheme, though Elyse declined to give exact figures.

A new permanent French mobile police force will join the effort to crack down on small boats. This work will be overseen by the new Regional Coordination Centre, and the UK Liaison Officer will work with the French counterpart on a permanent basis.

Sunak emphasized that Anglo-French cooperation on small boats had taken a major turn since November and defended the decision to provide more British funding to France to help patrol the northern coast of France. He stressed that irregular migration is a common problem.

ukraine unity

Sunak and Macron also agreed that continuing to support the country in its war against Russian aggression would be a priority, while showing unity for the war in Ukraine.

The French president has said his near-term ambition is to help Ukraine resist and fight back.

The priority is military,” he said. We want lasting peace when Ukraine wants it, and when it wants it and our will is to put it in a position to do it.

The West’s first priority is to help Ukrainians achieve a decisive battlefield advantage that would later allow Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to sit at the negotiating table with Russian President Vladimir Putin in a stronger position.

That should be everyone’s focus.” “Of course this will end, like all conflicts at the negotiating table. But that’s a decision Ukraine will have to make. And what we need to do is put them in the best place to have the conversation at the right moment.

The two leaders also announced that they would begin joint military exercises with the Ukrainian Marine Corps.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.eu/article/rishi-sunak-emmanuel-macron-hail-new-chapter-uk-france-ties-channel-migration/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

