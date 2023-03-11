Biden calls for increased science spending to keep US competitive





President Joe Biden released a budget proposal on March 9 which he said outlines crucial investments to outperform China globally.Credit: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty

Facing a possible battle for re-election next year, President Joe Biden set out the top funding priorities for the US government on March 9. Its proposed budget for 2024 would invest new research funds in a range of programs designed to achieve goals in science innovation, domestic manufacturing and clean energy, among others.

Bidens’ budget was light on details, with funding details not yet available to many federal science agencies, but some clear winners have emerged. In particular, the US National Science Foundation (NSF) would see its budget increase by nearly 19%, while the US Department of Energy’s Office of Science, a major investor in the physical sciences, would see its budget increase by nearly 9%. %.

The amount of funds disbursed to federal agencies in fiscal year 2024, which begins Oct. 1, will be decided by Congress, which is split between a Republican-led House of Representatives and a Democratic-led Senate. It will be a tough budget negotiation, says Neal Lane, former director of the NSF and senior science and technology policy fellow at Rice Universitys Baker Institute in Houston, Texas. But he says this budget, particularly the NSF request, underscores that Biden, a Democrat, is committed to innovation in science and technology, with the aim of being competitive with China and other parties. from Asia.

Adding to the tension, the United States faces a looming fiscal crisis in the coming months. Congress must raise or suspend a self-imposed limit on the national debt if the country is to avoid defaulting on what it owes. However, Republicans are threatening to block any effort to raise the debt ceiling unless it is accompanied by major spending cuts.

We will see a battle over budget cuts, not just for research and development, but for the budget as a whole, says Joanne Carney, government relations manager for the American Association for the Advancement of Science in Washington DC. Citing recent breakthroughs in everything from fusion energy to developing vaccines against COVID-19, she says it will be up to the American scientific community to advocate for continued investment in research, the development and innovation.

Compete with China

Many of Bidens’ tax demands indicate his administration wants to make sure the United States remains competitive with China. They are building on major legislation passed by Congress last year, known as the CHIPS and Science Act, which authorized the distribution of US$280 billion for domestic semiconductor manufacturing and research. applied sciences, in agencies such as the NSF.

The NSF, which funds about a quarter of US university research, would receive an 18.6% budget increase from last year to $11.3 billion under the Bidens plan. This includes $2 billion for research and development in technologies such as artificial intelligence, biotechnology and quantum computing, and $1.8 billion for programs to expand and diversify the workforce. scientific work.

It also includes $1.2 billion for the Technology, Innovation and Partnerships Directorate, created in March 2022 to help bring innovations from the lab to market. China has invested heavily in research and development, so lawmakers bet on a leadership of the NSF, which is best known as a funder of basic research, to do the same.

Bidens’ proposed budget shows the country is aiming to meet the challenges posed by China and other high-tech nations, Lane said. It’s a very significant statement from the administration that we are really serious, that we recognize that we were in a race.

The U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology would get a $163 million, or 77%, increase to $375 million to strengthen industrial technology research, including a national network of manufacturing. And a public-private partnership known as the Manufacturing Extension Partnership, which supports small manufacturing businesses in all 50 states and Puerto Rico, would get a 58% boost, to $277 million.

In another area where the United States is trying to stay ahead of Chinese human space exploration, NASA is reportedly receiving $8.1 billion for its Artemis program, which is developing a range of rockets and spacecraft to bring the astronauts back to the surface of the Moon. If approved, it would represent an increase of $500 million, or 6.6%, over last year’s funding. NASA flew its first Artemis mission, an uncrewed test flight, last November and aims to put boots on the Moon as soon as 2025.

Improving America’s Health

While Bidens’ budget proposal aims to ensure US competitiveness, it also aims to capitalize on lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic to protect the country from future outbreaks.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has come under scrutiny for its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and its leaders have promised to revamp its structure and processes. Biden requested $11.5 billion for the agency, an increase of $2.3 billion, or 26%, from 2023, reflecting concerns about the US public health care system. Georges Benjamin, executive director of the American Public Health Association in Washington DC, says the increase is a good first step. The public health system has been so underfunded for so long that the truth is it will take a lot of money to fix it, but it’s a step in the right direction, he says.

The budget plan also provides $20 billion over five years for pandemic preparedness. More than half of that funding would go to the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response, an agency tasked with responding to public health emergencies and maintaining the nation’s stockpile of vaccines and treatments.

The US National Institutes of Health (NIH) in Bethesda, Maryland could see $2.7 billion of that preparedness money if Bidens’ request is successful. But otherwise, the NIH, which is the world’s largest funder of biomedical research, would receive a budget of $48.6 billion, reflecting only about a 1.9% increase from 2023. I’m pretty disappointed with the NIH increase, says Ellie Dehoney, vice president of policy and advocacy at Research!America, an Arlington, Virginia organization that champions health research. She adds that this amount is insufficient for the agency to invest in the basic research for which it is renowned.

Even ARPA-H, an independent agency within the NIH that was founded last year that will invest in high-risk, high-reward life science research, would see a bigger $1 billion boost. dollars than the NIH under the Bidens plan. It’s a gamble, says Dehoney, given that ARPA-H is still in its infancy.

Protect the Earth and its inhabitants

Building on previous legislation that earmarks more than half a trillion dollars for climate and energy over the next decade, Bidens’ budget would invest some $16.5 billion in climate science and energy innovation in several agencies. Another $4 billion would go to breakthrough technologies that could help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in areas such as buildings, aviation, manufacturing and fusion power. Much of that money would flow through the U.S. Department of Energy’s science office, which would see its budget increased to $8.8 billion, including a record $1 billion investment in fusion programs.

In addition, the budget would provide $24 billion to help American communities prepare for the growing impacts of climate change, and an additional $7 billion to help communities that depend on oil, gas and coal extraction to switch to clean energy.

The US Environmental Protection Agency would see its budget increase by nearly 19% to $12.1 billion. This includes $5 billion, an increase of nearly 18%, for climate programs, as well as $1.8 billion for environmental justice programs intended to benefit disadvantaged communities.

Overall, Bidens’ proposed budget reflects Democratic Party priorities and emphasizes applied science that can help solve national and global challenges, says Michael Lubell, a physicist at the City College of New York who follows the federal science policy issues. The question, he adds, is whether this will fall prey to the broader debate between Republicans and Democrats over the rising national debt.

There’s going to be a huge collision of philosophies, says Lubell. It’s a matter of who will blink.

