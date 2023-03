WhatsApp says it will leave the UK in exchange for weakening encryption under online safety legislation

The head of WhatsApp has said the messaging app will leave the UK if it weakens encryption standards under upcoming online safety legislation.

WhatsApp CEO Will Cathcart told reporters Thursday (following reports from The Guardian, Politico and Wired) that the bill is the most concerning set of online regulations in the Western world.

For example we were recently blocked in Iran. But Cathcart has never seen a liberal democracy do that, reports The Guardian. The reality is that users all over the world want security. 98% of users are outside the UK. They don’t want us to make our products less secure, and it would be an odd choice to choose to make our products less secure in a way that, unsurprisingly, affects 98% of users.

WhatsApp’s alert follows a similar threat from Signal, another encrypted messaging app. Signal’s chairman, Meredith Whittaker, said last month that the company would absolutely 100 percent walk. [away from the UK] We do not undermine the trust people place in us to provide a truly private means of communication.

Whittaker and Cathcart are countering provisions of online safety legislation requiring companies to use certified technology to scan user messages for child sexual abuse material or CSAM. The bill didn’t say how these checks would be implemented, but security researchers said they would use end-to-end encryption (a privacy standard that WhatsApp and Signal adhere to, meaning both senders and receivers can view message content). Proponents of the bill deny it.

Apple announced plans to scan user messages for CSAM in 2021, but abandoned the project the following year due to continued criticism from the security community. Critics have warned that once systems to screen users’ private messages are in place, governments will slowly force companies to add more forms of banned content to the screens, undermining the standards of private communications.

The UK’s online safety legislation has already been criticized for blurring the distinction between illegal and unwanted content. The bill originally required tech platforms to moderate content that was legal but harmful, but the language was dropped in a draft last November. In its current form, the bill still vastly expands the UK government’s powers to moderate online platforms, but politicians and MPs continue to tweak the wording. The bill is expected to pass later this year.

