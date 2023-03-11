Taiwanese president plans US visit with eye on China tensionsExBulletin





Are high-level visits by US leaders to Taiwan hurtful or helpful? Do they really matter?

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

As US-China relations continue to deteriorate, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen will travel to New York and Southern California next month, where she plans to meet with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy . It’s a big change of plans. Originally, McCarthy would have planned his own trips to the island. We are now joined by Emily Feng from NPR, who is in Taipei. Hello, Emily.

EMILY FENG, BYLINE: Hi, Ailsa.

Chang: Hi. So first of all, can you briefly explain why a US Congressional visit to Taiwan, especially that of the Speaker of the House, would be such a big deal?

FENG: It all goes back to China. China thinks Taiwan is its own territory, so it doesn’t like US officials visiting the island and treating Taiwan like it’s a country. That’s why, when former President Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan last year, China responded by holding days of military exercises around the island. And despite these threats at the time, the Taiwanese actually welcomed these American visits. I talked to Lev Nachman about it. He is a professor of political science at National Chengchi University here in Taipei. And interestingly, he points out that public perceptions of the United States were actually declining because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. And people in Taiwan were watching the US response, seeing the US sending Ukraine money and weapons, but no troops.

LEV NACHMAN: I think there was a shock that, you know, the troops weren’t sent in or there wasn’t an even stronger outside show of support. But after Nancy Pelosi’s visit, that completely changed. And then attitudes towards the United States went up.

FENG: And now this year, congressional visits happen all the time in Taiwan. But with US-China relations so bad at the moment, the idea that a second House speaker could come to Taiwan has put the island in a really difficult position.

CHANG: Alright. Tell us more about it. What do you mean by difficult job?

FENG: Well, first of all, Taiwan is entering a presidential election year, just like the United States. And here on the island, both major political parties were really nervous about a McCarthy visit because that’s just a level of unpredictability that you don’t want to inject into domestic politics over the course of a year. electoral. And second, Taiwan’s defense chief warned this week that Beijing is looking for any excuse, such as a high-profile US visit to the island, to escalate military aggression against Taiwan. I spoke to Amanda Hsiao, who is a Taiwan analyst here in Taipei with the International Crisis Group, and she told me about the costs and benefits of these US visits to Taiwan. She says they are symbolically beneficial because they give Taiwan more diplomatic clout, but the risks they also entail are much more concrete.

AMANDA HSIAO: The problem, though, is that right now these visits aren’t really producing any tangible benefits. So there are certainly benefits in the symbolic realm, but they haven’t translated into concrete things like an economic deal or more security guarantees.

FENG: But this is where Taiwan finds itself in a difficult position. He doesn’t want to publicly deny a visit to the United States and give the impression that China’s intimidation is working. And Taiwan needs all the friends it can make, so it doesn’t feel like it can say no to these US visits, even if it gives Beijing an excuse to increase military pressure.

CHANG: Well, let me ask you, Emily, is it some kind of concession for President Tsai to travel to the United States to see McCarthy instead of McCarthy traveling to Taiwan to see her?

FENG: First of all, McCarthy hasn’t ruled out that he may make another visit in addition to Tsai’s visit to the United States to visit Taiwan in the future. So it’s still possible. Tsai’s visit to the United States could also be a signal to Beijing that Taiwan is ready to defuse tensions after months of fairly constant military hostility. Because currently in Taiwan, Chinese planes and ships approach Taiwanese waters almost every day. And that wasn’t happening until the visit of the Speaker of the House — former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. In general, it’s a pretty smart solution for Taiwan. They have used these American visits in the past to find common ground. And right now, the two sides, the United States and Taiwan, are trying to find a compromise. But it really depends now on how Beijing reacts and also what President Tsai says during her visit when she goes to the United States.

CHANG: This is Emily Feng from NPR in Taipei. Thanks, Emily.

FENG: Thank you, Ailsa.

