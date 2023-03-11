UK to Fund French Detention Facilities as Leaders Agree Relocation Agreement | migration news





France and Britain have agreed on a multi-year financing package to halt migration across the Channel, days after the British government faced criticism over a bill to ban unauthorized entry.

As part of a deal announced on Friday, Britain will fund detention centers in France and French authorities will deploy a new dedicated permanent security force and improved technology to patrol the country’s beaches, including drones and aircraft.

The agreement includes double the number of personnel deployed to northern France to handle small boat crossings, half of which are expected to be deployed by the end of 2023.

It would see a new 24-hour regional coordinating center with a permanent British liaison officer bringing together all relevant French authorities to coordinate the response.

Officers from both countries will also work with countries along routes favored by human traffickers.

Britain said it would provide around $581 million in funding over the next three years to help pay for the new measures, adding that France was expected to provide significantly more. France did not provide cost estimates.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron said at a press conference after meeting in Paris that the two sides had agreed to work more closely.

Macron said it was time for a fresh start.

Sunak, who took office in October 2022, said the two countries shared the same beliefs and cooperated to an unprecedented level.

Criminal organizations should not decide who comes to our country. Within weeks of my taking office, we agreed on the largest small boat deal ever, and today we are working together on an unprecedented level to address this shared challenge.

The two leaders also discussed further cooperation in the field of defense as well as joint training of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Sunak has made docking boat arrivals one of his five priorities after the number of people arriving on England’s south coast increased to more than 45,000 last year.

Camille Le Coz, an analyst at the Migration Policy Institute, told Al Jazeera that on the policy side, what we’re seeing is pretty much the same.

British-French cooperation on shared border control has been formalized in the past through a series of bilateral agreements.

What Britain really wants is to be able to send people back to France, which France has not and will not agree to, Le Coz said.

Natcha Butler of Al Jaziras, reporting from Paris, said relations between the two countries had been volatile since Britain voted to leave the European Union in 2016, but were strengthened by support for Ukraine after the Russian invasion last year.

Butler said Friday’s summit was the first in five years and the realignment was partly due to a sense of purpose created by the ongoing conflict.

Britain plans to halt channel crossings

The new deal comes on the heels of British criticism of a new draft bill called the Illegal Immigration Bill, which would bar entry to asylum seekers arriving by unauthorized means such as small boats across the Channel.

The bill allows people to be detained without bail or judicial review for the first 28 days after arrival.

It would also disqualify people from using modern slavery laws to challenge government decisions to remove themselves from court.

Sunak said the government would regain control of our borders forever.

Diane Abbott of the main opposition Labor Party said the bill was abusive to immigrants and their rights and would not work in the real world.

There are policies that work in the commons but don’t work in the real world. Sunak & Braverman’s policy on the abuse and rights of migrants is one of them. Eventually a safe and legal path will be established. Because it works. https://t.co/wQG205gYA3

Councilwoman Diane Abbott (@HackneyAbbott) March 10, 2023

EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said she thought the plan violated international law.

Opposition parties and human rights groups have questioned the morality and practicality of the government’s long-standing immigration policy, which included deporting some asylum seekers to Rwanda.

UK Home Secretary Suela Braverman admitted on Tuesday that the government had broken the boundaries of international law.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/3/10/uk-to-fund-france-detention-centre-as-leaders-agree-migration-deal The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos