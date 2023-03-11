China is a leader in hypersonic weapons





Washington

Russia’s repeated use of advanced hypersonic missiles in its bombardment of Ukraine could draw Western attention, but US defense officials say it is China that owns the world’s first hypersonic arsenal.

“While China and Russia have conducted many successful tests of hypersonic weapons and likely fielded operational systems, China leads Russia in both supporting infrastructure and the number of systems,” the Defense Intelligence Agency’s chief scientist for science and technology told U.S. lawmakers on Friday.

Over the past two decades, China has significantly advanced its development of conventional and nuclear hypersonic missile technologies and capabilities through intense and focused investment, development, testing and deployment, DIA Paul Freisthler said. testifying before the House Armed Services Committee. .

Unlike ballistic missiles, which fly at hypersonic speeds but travel along a set trajectory, hypersonic weapons are highly maneuverable despite flying at Mach 5, or five times the speed of sound.

According to US defense officials, this high-speed maneuverability makes hypersonic weapons particularly difficult to detect and, therefore, difficult to stop.

According to the DIA and information collected by the Congressional Research Service, China operates two hypersonic weapons research sites, with at least 21 wind tunnels. Some of the wind tunnels can test vehicles flying at speeds of up to Mach 12.

China’s hypersonic arsenal includes the DF-17, a medium-range ballistic missile with a hypersonic glide vehicle with a range of 1,600 kilometers.

It also has the DF-41 intercontinental ballistic missile, which also carries a hypersonic glider vehicle. During a test of the system in July 2021, the hypersonic weapon circled the globe, prompting a senior US defense official to liken the incident to the start of the original space race in the 1950s.

Beijing also has the DF-ZF hypersonic glide vehicle, with a range of nearly 2,000 kilometers, and the Starry Sky-2, a nuclear-capable hypersonic prototype.

The Russian missile attack on Ukraine on Friday included about six Kinzhal hypersonic missiles from Moscow. The Kinzhal travels at speeds of up to Mach 10 and has a range of approximately 2,000 kilometers.

Russia also has the Avangard hypersonic glide vehicle, which it says can travel at speeds in excess of Mach 20 with a range of over 10,000 kilometers, and the hypersonic ship-launched Zircon missile, with a maximum speed of Mach 8 and a range of 1,000 kilometers.

DIAs Freisthler said Friday that Moscow is also developing a hypersonic air-launched missile (the Kh-95) and announced plans to place a hypersonic hover vehicle on its Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile.

The US military has developed a range of hypersonic weapons, all of which are still in the testing or development phase. Officials have said that, unlike China and Russia, Washington has no plans to fit any of its hypersonic weapons with a nuclear warhead.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.voanews.com/a/us-defense-officials-china-is-leading-in-hypersonic-weapons/7000160.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos