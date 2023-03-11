Rishi Sunak says confidence in the UK economy is returning after GDP data beat forecasts.





British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak declared confidence was returning after new data showed the UK economy rebounded better than expected in January.

Gross domestic product (GDP) rose 0.3 per cent in January, following a 0.5 per cent decline in the previous month, the National Statistical Office said Friday.

The improvement was driven by growth in the services sector, according to official statistics released ahead of next week’s budget release.

It was higher than the 0.1% expected by economists polled by Reuters. The services sector rose 0.5%, driven by education, transportation and storage, and human health activities.

Sunak was optimistic about the economic outlook ahead of the budget, telling reporters ahead of the UK-France summit in Paris.

Citing recent data from the purchasing manager and the construction sector, he believes the underlying fundamentals of the economy are strong.

They are all showing encouraging signs that things are going better than people feared, that mood is improving and that confidence is returning, partly because of the plan we put in place.

A snapshot of the interactive graphics is displayed.

Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt is set to release a budget plan next week focused on maintaining stability and downward pressure on inflation. Space for large tax prizes will be limited.

Friday’s GDP figures add to the signs of economic resilience seen in recent data and raise hopes that the UK will avoid a deep recession.

Ruth Gregory, an economist at Capital Economics, said she foresaw that there would still be a recession, but that it could be smaller, shallower and start later than we initially expected.

Stronger-than-expected growth would reinforce expectations of a 25bps rate hike at the Bank of England’s next Monetary Policy Committee meeting on March 23rd.

Commenting on the data, the Prime Minister said the UK economy had proven more resilient than many expected. He added that next week we will begin the next phase of our plan to halve inflation, cut debt and grow the economy.

The budget could have a significant impact on the UK’s near-term outlook, said Suren Thiru, Economics Director for the Institute of Chartered Accountants of England and Wales. He added that while expanding energy assistance could provide some relief to struggling households, aggressive tax hikes risk stripping away any remaining momentum in the economy.

Despite the increase in growth in January, production was still 0.2% below February 2020 levels and unchanged from January 2022, reflecting the negative impact high inflation and rising interest rates are having on household finances.

The UK is the only G7 economy yet to recover to pre-pandemic levels. In the last three months of 2022, the U.S. economy grew 5.1% from the fourth quarter of 2019, before the first Covid-19 restrictions went into effect. The Eurozone grew by 2.4% over the same period.

Darren Morgan, director of economics and statistics at ONS, said the main driver of growth in January was the return of children to classrooms. The World Cup and personal healthcare providers also had a strong month.

He added that the partial recovery of postal services after the December strike also helped boost production.

However, construction fell 1.7% in January, which ONS attributed to heavy rains and economic uncertainty leading to cancellations and lower demand, particularly in the housing sector.

Manufacturing production also fell 0.4% in January and 5.2% compared to the same month last year. This showed fundamental weakness as a result of high inflation and high interest rates, Gregory said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/3248741b-b112-43ed-a9af-d75a7916445c The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

