The US economy added 311,000 jobs in February, beating expectations





Job creation slowed in February, but was stronger than expected despite efforts by the Federal Reserve to slow the economy and lower inflation.

Nonfarm payrolls rose 311,000 for the month, the Labor Department reported Friday. This was above the Dow Jones estimate of 225,000 and a sign that the job market is still hot.

The jobless rate rose to 3.6%, above expectations of 3.4%.

There was some good news on the inflation side, with average hourly earnings up 4.6% from a year ago, below the 4.8% estimate. The monthly increase of 0.2% was also lower than the estimate of 0.4%.

Paul Nguyen stocks shelves inside Addies, a car-only grocery store in Norwood, Massachusetts, on January 25. John Tlumacki/Boston Globe via Getty Images

Although employment numbers were stronger than expected, February’s growth represented a deceleration from an exceptionally strong January. The year opened with a non-farm payroll gain of 504,000, a total that was only revised down slightly from the 517,000 originally announced. The December total was also slightly reduced, to 239,000, a decrease of 21,000 from the previous estimate.

Stocks were mixed after the release, while Treasury yields were mostly lower.

Leisure and hospitality led the gains, with an increase of 105,000, roughly in line with the six-month average of 91,000. Retail recorded a gain of 50,000, the government added 46,000 and professional and business services saw an increase of 45,000.

Information jobs fell by 25,000, while transportation and warehousing lost 22,000 jobs for the month.

The jobs report comes at a critical time for the US economy, and therefore for Fed policymakers.

Over the past year, the central bank has raised its benchmark interest rate eight times, bringing the federal funds rate to a range of 4.5% to 4.75%.

As inflation data appeared to cool towards the end of 2022, markets expected the Fed to slow the pace of its rate hikes in turn. This happened in February, when the Federal Open Market Committee approved a 0.25 percentage point increase and indicated that smaller increases would be the case in the future.

However, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell told Congress this week that recent metrics show inflation is back on the rise, and if that continues to be the case, he expects rates increase to a higher level than expected. Powell specifically noted the extremely tight labor market as the reason rates are expected to continue to rise and remain high.

He also indicated that the increases could be higher than the February increase.

Although Powell stressed that no decision had been made for the March FOMC meeting, markets balked at his comments. Stocks sold off sharply and the spread between 2- and 10-year Treasury yields widened, a phenomenon known as the inverted yield curve that preceded all post-Second recessions. World War.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/business/business-news/payrolls-rose-311000-february-expected-jobs-growth-stays-hot-rcna74329 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos