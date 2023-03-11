Silicon Valley Bank is the second largest US bank failure of all time





The closure of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) today marked the second largest US bank failure in history.

SVB held $209 billion in assets at the time of its collapse. Even after adjusting for inflation, in terms of assets, it trails only Washington Mutual, which held $434 billion in assets when it went bankrupt in 2008.

The failure of the SVBs surpassed that of the Continental Illinois National Bank and Trust in 1984 ($117.2 billion) and the First RepublicBank in 1988 ($83.6 billion).

What, if anything, will the failure of the SVBs mean for the rest of the banking sector?

Other big failures at the top of the list triggered big changes in the banking world. The assets and operations of Washington Mutual, a major bankrupt US mortgage lender, were acquired by JPMorgan Chase in 2008, at the height of the financial crisis. The deal cemented JPMorgan’s dominance in commercial banking, but also created legal headaches that later made JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon regret the merger.

The 1984 Continental Illinois bankruptcy, at the time the largest bank failure in U.S. history, led federal agencies to provide unusual support to creditors, giving rise to the phrase too big to fail. .

The SVB collapse has sparked concerns about several other banks, as well as debates about the potential for contagion and the risks to customers who are not promptly repaired by the FDIC.

Why did SVB fail?

SVB was shut down by the California state banking regulator on March 10 after it reported losses of $1.8 billion in a bond fire sale and customers began withdrawing deposits. The bank, which is one of the leading regional banks serving Northern California technology companies, has been taken over by the Federal Deposit Insurance Company (FDIC), which has promised bank-insured customers that it will would give them access to their insured funds by March. 13.

The SVB is the second bank this week to announce its closure. Silvergate Bank, which focused on banking the faltering crypto industry, announced it was closing just months after FTX, one of its top clients, imploded in what prosecutors feds have called it large-scale fraud.

