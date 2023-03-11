Strong US job growth persists; wage inflation shows signs of slowing





The non-agricultural payroll increased by 311,000 in February The unemployment rate fell from 3.4% to 3.6% Average hourly gain of 0.2%; up 4.6% year-on-year

WASHINGTON, March 10 (Reuters) – The U.S. economy added jobs at a healthy pace in February, but monthly wage growth slowed and the unemployment rate rose, indicating a slack labor market and prompting markets financials to reverse expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates by half a percentage point this month.

The Labor Department’s closely watched jobs report on Friday also showed that labor supply had ballooned last month, helping to lift the share of the prime-age population in the labor force. at the highest level since just before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some economists saw the mixed report as raising the odds that the economy will avoid a much-dreaded recession this year and instead experience only slower growth.

“This is a solid foundation for the economy,” said Nick Bunker, head of economic research at the Indeed Hiring Lab. “If wages continue to grow around their current rate or even a little higher, the labor market may be able to stay strong and not throw gas on the inflation fire.”

Non-farm payrolls increased by 311,000 jobs last month, according to the establishment survey. January’s data has been revised down to show 504,000 jobs added instead of the 517,000 previously reported. But job growth was not as broad as in previous months, with just 56% of industries adding to payrolls compared to 68% in February. This was the lowest share since April 2020, when the pandemic shutdowns were in place.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast job growth of 205,000, with estimates ranging from 78,000 to 325,000. The economy needs to create 100,000 jobs a month to keep up with the growing working-age population.

The larger-than-expected increase in payrolls suggests that January’s increase in hiring was no fluke.

Economists viewed January’s job growth as flattered by a host of factors, including unusually warm weather for the season, annual benchmark data revisions as well as overly generous seasonal adjustment factors, the model used by the government to eliminate seasonal fluctuations in the data.

The leisure and hospitality sector accounted for a third of jobs created last month, adding 105,000 jobs, most of them in restaurants and bars. Leisure and hospitality employment remains at 410,000 jobs below its pre-pandemic level.

Retailers hired 50,100 more workers, while government payrolls increased by 46,000 jobs.

Employment in professional and business services increased by 45,000 jobs and health added 44,000 jobs. Construction payrolls increased by 24,000 jobs, but manufacturing employment fell by 4,000. The information industry lost 25,000 jobs, while transportation and warehousing lost 21,500 positions.

Average hourly earnings rose 0.2% last month after gaining 0.3% in January, with most sectors slowing. That took the year-over-year wage increase to 4.6% from 4.4% in January, in part because last year’s flat reading was dropped from the calculation. Wage growth slowed to a three-month annualized rate of 3.6% from 4.4%.

[1/2]A ‘Now Hiring’ sign is displayed on the window of an IN-N-OUT fast food restaurant in Encinitas, California, U.S., May 9, 2022. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

“Progress on inflation can be made without torpedoing employment,” said Sarah House, senior economist at Wells Fargo in Charlotte, North Carolina. “The recent pace, if sustained, puts earnings growth in the range of what would be consistent with 2% inflation assuming the recent trend in productivity growth continues.”

Financial markets are now expecting a quarter-percentage-point rate hike at the end of the Fed’s 21-22 policy meeting, instead of the 50 basis point hike anticipated before the report, according to CME Group’s FedWatch tool.

However, much will depend on next week’s February consumer price report. The problems at SVB Financial Group (SIVB.O), which has put pressure on global banking stocks, could impact the future direction of monetary policy.

Stocks on Wall Street were trading lower. The dollar depreciated against a basket of currencies. US Treasury prices rose.

THE UNEMPLOYMENT RATE IS RISING

“We will need to understand the implications of SI (Silvergate Capital) and SIVB on the banking industry as a whole, especially from a systemic perspective as to what to expect from the Fed next,” John Luke Tyner said. , portfolio manager and fixed income securities. analyst at Aptus Capital Advisors in Fairhope, Alabama.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell told lawmakers this week that the U.S. central bank is likely to raise rates more than expected. The Fed has raised its key rate by 450 basis points since last March, taking it from near zero to the current range of 4.50% to 4.75%.

While the labor market remains tight, with 1.9 job openings for every unemployed person in January, it is fraying a bit around the edges. The average workweek fell to 34.5 hours from 34.6 in January, suggesting that many of the jobs created could be part-time.

The household survey, from which the unemployment rate is derived, showed an increase in the number of people who reported working part-time due to poor work or economic conditions. However, the total number of people working part-time for economic reasons changed little.

The unemployment rate fell from 3.4% in January to 3.6% in February, the lowest since May 1969.

The increase came as 419,000 people entered the labor market, including 227,000 women, bringing the labor force participation rate to 62.5% from 62.4% in January. It was the highest level of participation rate — the share of working-age Americans who have a job or are looking for one — since March 2020.

The participation rate for 25-54 year olds climbed to 83.1%, the highest since January 2020, from 82.7% in January. It has now more than fully recovered for women, millions of whom have had to drop out of the workforce during the COVID-19 pandemic, primarily due to childcare pressures.

“Higher participation rates could help companies fill vacancies and ease pressures on wage growth in the future,” said Julia Pollak, chief economist at ZipRecruiter.

Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci, Chizu Nomiyama and Paul Simao

