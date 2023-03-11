Drivers charged for not heeding weather warnings as Storm Larisa hits England with heavy snowfall





Journalist Sangita Lal in the north of England has the latest weather update as Storm Larisa hits parts of the UK with heavy snowfall.

Too many drivers ignored warnings to avoid non-essential travel, National Highways suggested many spent long hours stuck on the M62 in bad weather.

Heavy snow from Storm Larisa on Friday created dangerous conditions in the northwest of England, stranding motorists across Greater Manchester and Yorkshire for more than nine hours.

Andrew Page-Dove, head of highway operations control, said the agency had “been everything” to keep traffic flowing, but suffered from drivers ignoring traffic and lane closures.

“I think you can tell from the heavy traffic, especially this morning. The M62 is lined up to return to Manchester,” he said.

“Personally, if I had those conditions, I don’t think I would have gone on a trip.

“Was the whole journey essential? I’m not sure. [the warning] We definitely paid as much attention as we wanted.”

Traffic congestion on the M62 motorway near Kirklees in West Yorkshire due to heavy snowfall in the area. Credit: PA

One driver, who had been stuck in her car for over nine hours, described her ordeal to ITV News, saying there was a “terrifying part” to being stuck in traffic in heavy snow and strong winds.

Kelly-Marie Prentice said yesterday she traveled to Manchester to drop off and pick up her son, who was watching a musical at the theater and a concert at the O2 Victoria Warehouse.

“I headed home to pick up Alfie at 11:10pm. That’s Lincoln. So it should have taken me 2 hours and 20 minutes to get home.” She told ITV News from a gas station.

“When we got on the M62, it became clear that there was a problem. But when you got on it, there was only one intersection left to leave. And that intersection only got there this morning, around 6:07 p.m.”

Ms Prentice said the worst segment was the last leg of the journey, which depicts “chaotic” scenes with abandoned and crashed vehicles on the highway.

She said bathroom cravings and sleep deprivation didn’t help her navigate the soggy, icy environment.

Kelly-Marie Prentice said ice conditions were ‘dangerous’ at points.

“The worst section was probably the last two and a half hours, three hours,” she said. “When we were going up the hill – going up the hill where it’s at the same height as Ripponden on the M62, 20 or 25 jackknife trucks would be completely stranded up the hill.

“So it was like having to do a little helta-skelta to get around them. Abandoned vehicles, crashed vehicles, really confusing and scary.”

Emma Hamilton, 28, who works for the NHS in Yorkshire, said she was stuck in Manchester for eight hours.

“There are broken down trucks all over the road, across every lane. Drivers have to figure out how to bypass the trucks themselves,” she said.

“I am just tired and upset that there is no order from the authorities.

“Honestly, it feels endless at this point.”

Greater Manchester Police said plowing and sanding on the M62 had been “severely delayed” as some motorists illegally used the shoulder and closed lanes.

According to RAC, “the situation worsened” as the driver passed another vehicle and got stuck in fresh snow.

Staffordshire Police said army, police officers, paramedics and firefighters were handling several vehicles stuck in deep snow on the A53 and A523 near Leek.

Police said the situation remains critical but no major incidents have been declared in Staffordshire.

Traffic jams were also seen in Northern Ireland as the Northern Ireland Police Service warned people to travel only if it is absolutely necessary.

Meanwhile, NIE Networks, which is responsible for power infrastructure, said the weather had severely disrupted supply and that employees were working hard to restore supply.

In Northern Ireland, nearly 200 schools have had to close. You can read the full list here.

Hundreds of used cars covered in snow in Corby, Northamptonshire. Credit: PA

Where is the worst weather expected?

The National Weather Service has issued multiple warnings for snow and ice, including a yellow warning covering northern England and the Midlands until noon.

Four yellow warnings for snow covered most of the rest of the country, except for southeast England and west Scotland.

Overnight the lowest temperature of -13.6C was recorded in Altnahara, Sutherland, Scotland’s Northern Highlands region.

The Bureau of Meteorology said the maximum snowfall recorded was 27cm at Capel Curig in North Wales.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Alex Burkill earlier said the western part of Scotland, which covers the counties of Glasgow and Argyle, could be the only area without heavy rain and snow for the next 24 hours.

Winds gusted up to 50 mph in the worst-affected areas on Friday. Blizzard conditions ensued with 40cm of snow cover.

People in the south of England are likely to experience the worst rain.

Snow falls around the Knaresborough Viaduct in Yorkshire. Credit: PA

Great Yarmouth Borough Council has prepared temporary accommodations and evacuation plans for those at risk of their homes sinking into the sea.

It came after two families on the crumbling shoreline of Hemsby, Norfolk, fled their homes in terror after being damaged by high tides and high winds.

Addressing the waterfront situation, Hemsby Parish Council President Keith Kyriacou said:

The weather is expected to clear by the end of Friday before being replaced by another low pressure, with additional yellow snow and ice warnings in effect for northern England and most of Scotland from 3pm Saturday to 6am Sunday.

Flooding from melted snow at Witherley in Leicestershire. Credit: PA

Train and air travel affected by adverse conditions

TransPennine Express and Northern were among the train operators affected by the conditions in which many services were canceled.

Merseyrail, which operates train services in and around Merseyside, delayed the start of service on Friday due to inclement weather.

Network Rail said it hopes to reopen the two Peak District rail lines blocked by snow between 3pm and 6pm.

The closure of the Hope Valley line means no trains run between Manchester and Sheffield and the Buxton line is blocked so there is no service between Buxton and Hazel Grove.

Air travel has also been affected, with most flights leaving Liverpool John Lennon Airport on Friday morning delayed.

East Midlands Airport was closed for about three hours, flights at Birmingham Airport were suspended for about an hour to clear snow from runways, and flights were also delayed at Bristol Airport.

Additionally, some local attractions have decided to close due to weather conditions, including Drayton Manor, West Midlands Safari Park and Dudley Zoo.

The Derbyshire Constabulary urged motorists not to travel to the Peak District on Friday mornings unless absolutely necessary as most roads in the High Peak and Derbyshire Dales regions are impassable.

Police said they were working with mountain rescuers to respond to reports of stranded vehicles.

A downed tree blocking rail tracks in Mansfield stopped rail service between Nottingham, Mansfield and Worksop.

Amid dangerous conditions in some areas, many households have to cope without power.

As noted by ITV News North or England reporter Sangita Lal, for example, 3,000 homes across West Yorkshire were left without electricity.

Elsewhere, firefighters were called to action after the roof partially collapsed on an apartment building on Longford Walk in Tulse Hill, south London.

London Fire Brigade said the aluminum roof of a three-story apartment block had been peeled off in high winds and was in a precarious position. There were no reports of injuries.

In Wales, thousands of young people have had an extra day off as hundreds of schools, mainly in the north, have been closed because of the situation.

It’s about a schoolboy fighting for his life after colliding with a glitter truck on his way to school.

The 13-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries and is being treated at the University of Wales Hospital in Cardiff.

Police said he suffered injuries around 8.20am on Thursday at the Lansbury Park estate in Caerphilly, one of the hardest hit areas in South Wales by heavy snow.

