Russia sent Iran US-supplied weapons captured in Ukraine, sources say

Russia has captured some of the weapons and equipment supplied by the United States and NATO left on the battlefield in Ukraine and sent them to Iran, where the United States believes Tehran will try to reverse engineer the systems, said to CNN four sources familiar with the matter.

Over the past year, the United States, NATO and other Western officials have seen several instances of Russian forces seizing smaller shoulder-gun equipment, including Javelin anti-tank systems and Stinger anti-aircraft guns that Ukrainian forces were sometimes forced to leave behind. the battlefield, the sources told CNN.

In many of these cases, Russia then transported the equipment to Iran for dismantling and analysis, likely so the Iranian military could attempt to manufacture its own version of the weapons, sources said. Russia believes that continuing to supply Iran with captured Western weapons will spur Tehran to maintain its support for Russia’s war in Ukraine, the sources said.

U.S. officials do not believe the problem is widespread or systematic, and the Ukrainian military has made it a practice since the start of the war to report any loss of equipment supplied by the U.S. to Russian forces to the Pentagon, officials said. Still, US officials acknowledge that the problem is difficult to track.

It’s unclear whether Iran succeeded in reversing the engineering of US weapons seized in Ukraine, but Tehran has proven very adept at developing weapons systems based on US equipment seized in the past.

A key weapon in Iran’s inventory, the Toophan anti-tank guided missile, was reverse-engineered from the US BGM-71 TOW missile in the 1970s. The Iranians also intercepted a US-made drone in 2011, a Lockheed Martin RQ-170 Sentinel, and reverse-engineered it to create a new drone that flew through Israeli airspace in 2018 before being shot down.

Iran has demonstrated an ability to reverse engineer US weapons in the past, said Jonathan Lord, senior fellow and director of the Middle East security program at the Center for a New American Security. They reverse-engineered the TOW anti-tank guided missile, creating a near-perfect replica they called the Toophan, and have since spread it to the Houthis and Hezbollah. Iran could do the same with a Stinger, which could threaten both civil and military aviation across the region. A reverse-engineered Javelin could be used by Hamas or Hezbollah to threaten an Israeli Merkava tank. In the hands of Iran’s proxies, these weapons pose a real threat to Israel’s conventional military forces.

The coordination is another example of Moscow’s growing defense partnership with Tehran, which has intensified over the past year as Russia grows desperately in need of outside military support for its war against Iran. ‘Ukraine. The partnership not only further destabilizes Ukraine, but it could also threaten Iran’s neighbors in the Middle East, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said last month.

CNN has contacted the Russian Embassy in Washington and Iran’s UN mission for comment.

Senior US military officials, including Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, were both in the Middle East this month for talks with their counterparts there- low centered on threats posed by Iran, the Pentagon said.

Over the past year, Russia’s military cooperation with Iran has deepened. and that poses serious challenges for this region and for the security of your citizens, Austin said at a press conference alongside Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in Tel Aviv on Thursday.

Iran is gaining significant battlefield expertise and experience in Ukraine that will eventually transfer to its dangerous proxies in the Middle East, Austin said. In return for Iranian support in Ukraine, Russia offered Iran unprecedented defense cooperation, including in missile and air defense.

Huge unforeseen equipment losses and harsh Western sanctions have made it difficult for Russia to continue producing the weapons and ammunition it needs to maintain its offensive in Ukraine. As a result, Russia requested and received hundreds of drones from Iran, as well as artillery and tank shells, which Russian forces used with devastating effect against Ukrainian civilians and infrastructure.

In exchange, Iran demanded billions of dollars worth of military equipment from Russia, according to the White House, including fighter jets, radar systems and helicopters.

Late last year, the Pentagon stepped up efforts to track U.S. weapons supplied to Ukraine, including through on-site inspections by U.S. military personnel stationed at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv.

Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl told lawmakers earlier this year that the United States had seen instances of the Russians capturing some US-provided systems on the battlefield, but not in large numbers.

What we don’t see is evidence of significant diversion, Kahl said. Our assessment is that if some of these systems were hijacked, it was by the Russians capturing things on the battlefield, which always happens, but there is no evidence that the Ukrainians are hijacking them to the black market.

Asked about this report, a defense official referred CNN to Kahl’s comments.

The State Department also said in an October fact sheet that the capture by pro-Russian forces of Ukrainian weapons, including donated equipment, has so far been the main vector for diversion and could result in subsequent transfers.

The ministry also specifically cited man-portable air defense systems, a category that includes Stingers and anti-tank missiles as particularly sensitive and advanced conventional weapons that, if misused, could hamper regional security.

