UK weather: ‘dangerous conditions’ wreak havoc on travel – more blizzards to come | british news





“Hundreds” of stranded motorists were trapped in “non-ending” mile-long tailbacks overnight in heavy snow.

Travelers have been warned of canceled trains and flights, and the Met Office said the cold wave was moving south as Storm Larisa continued to hit the country.

It also warns that icy surfaces are likely to develop and that snowfall could pose “additional hazards” to roads.

Snow and high winds bring highways to a halt – UK Weather Update

The Bureau of Meteorology said the maximum snowfall recorded was 27cm at Capel Curig in North Wales.

Four yellow alerts for snow have been issued for most of the rest of the country, except south east England and west Scotland.

Heavy snow has stranded drivers on the M62 motorway in Greater Manchester and Yorkshire for more than seven hours.

RAC breakdown spokesman Rod Dennis said the situation on M62 was likely caused by a large amount of snow falling in a short period of time.

Greater Manchester Police Transport Officers said on Friday morning motorists illegally used the shoulder and red X lanes, severely delaying plowing and sanding on the motorway.

National Highways North-West estimated eastbound traffic congestion at one point between Rochdale and Saddleworth to be approximately eight miles.

Use the Chrome browser to make the video player more accessible.

0:35 Heavy snowfall urging people to refrain from traveling brings dangerous conditions.

“We’ve been stuck for six hours now,” one driver named Kelly told Sky News this morning.

When asked how many other drivers were on the road and how long they had been in line, she said, “I’d say there are hundreds, hundreds, hundreds. I think it’s 16 miles one way back and I don’t know what to do. It’s far ahead. .

“We kept the heater on… My 15-year-old son is with me. He thinks I’m being dramatic, but I’m like, I need to bring a blanket. I’ve got a coat just in case.”

Use the Chrome browser to make the video player more accessible.

1:43 Driver trapped for 6 hours on M62 in Lancashire

Emma Hamilton, 28, who works for the NHS in Yorkshire, said she was stuck in Manchester for eight hours. “Honestly, it seems endless at this point,” she said.

Public transport has also been affected, with Network Rail saying trains are inoperable as the route between Manchester and Sheffield has been blocked by several fallen trees.

Air travel was also affected as “heavy snow” delayed most flights out of Liverpool John Lennon Airport on Friday morning, forcing passengers to check with the airline for further updates.

East Midlands Airport was closed for about three hours, flights were suspended at Birmingham Airport to clear snow from runways, and there were also delays at Bristol Airport.

When will the cold snap end?

Weather is expected to clear by the end of Friday before being replaced by another low pressure.

The Bureau of Meteorology’s chief forecaster, Jason Kelly, said: “The worst snowfall in the UK is over, but additional weather warnings will be in place to prevent further risks from frost and ice.”

The agency has issued multiple yellow weather warnings for snow and ice.

• Two ice warnings have been issued by 10am on Saturday across parts of Northern Ireland and southern Scotland, northern and eastern England, parts of the Midlands and most of Wales. Scotland until 9am Saturday Snow and ice warnings in effect across northern England and southern Scotland from 3pm Saturday to 6am Sunday

Meteorologist Alex Deakin said next week could bring a “continuous battleground” between colder conditions and milder air pushing in from the Atlantic Ocean.

He added that there will be a “colder interlude” and “possible more snow” next week. It is not uncommon to experience cold spells in the spring when conditions are often “highly variable”.

Statistically, the UK is likely to get a little more snow in March than in December, the Met Office said.

’50 mph gusts’ and ‘dangerous conditions’

Bureau of Meteorologist Alex Burkill said the worst weather was expected in north-west Wales and northern England.

The pockets of western Scotland covering the counties of Glasgow and Argyll are thought to be the only areas without heavy rain and snow.

People living in the south of England are expected to bear the brunt of the heavy rains.

“The combination of heavy snow and high winds is why we’re likely to see blizzards and blizzards that pose additional hazards to roadways,” said Mr Burkill.

“There will be very difficult and dangerous conditions in areas with yellow warnings.

“Ideally, you’d want to avoid traveling during that time period. But if you do have to go out, be aware that travel can take much longer.”

Image: Pictured: Cheshire East Council Highways

travel warning

On Friday, the RAC said motorists stranded in the snow had risen sharply in Yorkshire, particularly in Sheffield, Leeds, Bradford and Hull.

Breakdowns are also very high in the East Midlands and North London as drivers try to start their vehicles.

Image: A53 between Leek and Buxton on the Derbyshire/Staffordshire border, the speed limit is normally 50 mph.

The Derbyshire Constabulary urged motorists not to travel to the Peak District on Friday mornings “unless absolutely necessary” as most roads in High Peak and the Derbyshire Dales region are “impassable”.

Parts of the A66 in Durham and the A628 Woodhead Pass in South Yorkshire were also closed overnight due to heavy snowfall.

