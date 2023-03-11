The UK’s “stop the boats” policy shows it hasn’t learned from Australia’s mistakes.





However, situational differences are not the only problem for the UK to learn from the Australian example. It also cast doubt on the success of the Australian model as it failed to draw adequate lessons about the practical effects of detention and offshore treatment.

First, there is a significant financial cost to operating this type of deterrence system through overseas detention and processing. Second, offshore processing has caused widespread physical, health and psychological harm to asylum seekers and refugees. Third, there are significant human costs in blocking potential legal pathways and encouraging far more risky travel. Fourth, the inhibitory effect was exaggerated. There is evidence that this doesn’t really work, and asylum seekers will continue to arrive, especially when they cannot access safe and legal routes.

What is sorely lacking at the political level is a robust, evidence-based discussion of the real problems with the UK’s overburdened asylum system. The UK government itself has recognized that a key issue with the asylum backlog is related to the complexity of the case. Documents completed by the asylum seeker; limited resources for processing applications; and appeals of earlier decisions that often result from negative decisions that were initially wrong.

Despite a 62% increase in case workers over the past 10 years, decision-making rates have declined by the same amount. A 2021 report by the Institute for Government identified several factors contributing to reduced productivity, such as a shortage of technical experts, inadequate training for asylum interviews, and high pressure on employees resulting in low morale and high turnover.

There is a clear discrepancy between what experts point to as a problem and the solutions the government is seeking. Given the evidence that the majority of arrivals seeking asylum in the UK turn out to be genuine refugees, the government’s tunnel vision of fake asylum seekers is, in effect, distracting them from developing new and powerful solutions to the governance crisis.

The government is engaged in a corrosive narrative and seeks to implement brutal policies for populist political interests.

This governance crisis reflects a lack of political will to seek humanitarian solutions and examine the factors pushing asylum seekers. The government is engaged in a corrosive narrative and seeks to implement brutal policies for populist political interests. Replicating Australia’s callous brutality would undermine Britain’s position as a free democracy and its commitment to international legal obligations. While Braverman conceded that the policy is more than 50% likely to violate human rights law, the fact that it is prepared to go ahead with the policy shows that the government is prepared to go ahead with its political goals.

