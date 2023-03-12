UK Weather: Temperatures plummet to -15.2C as winter weather continues | british news





Temperatures fell to -15.2C on Friday night as heavy snow fell in parts of the UK.

Yellow weather warnings for ice and snow over most of Scotland remain in place, with ice warnings for Northern Ireland, interior parts of Wales and eastern and northern England.

Image: Gateshead, Tyne and Wear

The coldest on Friday was the small Scottish town of Altnaharra, which recorded -15.2C (4.6F), while Helen’s Bay in Northern Ireland recorded a high of 8.2C (46.7F).

Met Office meteorologist Matthew Box said rain, sleet and snow are likely to move northeast across the country over the weekend, falling on hills and mountains in the Pennines, Cumbrian valleys and parts of Scotland.

But the amount of snow will not be the same as what we saw on Thursday, he added.

Image: Yellow warning issued by the Met Office

However, in south-west England and parts of Wales, cold weather is likely to change to sunnier conditions on Sunday.

It comes after Friday’s travel chaos that saw problems with roads, rail and airports.

Fallen trees on the railway blocked the line between Manchester and Sheffield.

1:01 Friday: Snow in the Yorkshire Dales

Flights were delayed from Liverpool John Lennon and Bristol airports, and flights from Birmingham Airport were suspended for about an hour to clear snow from the runways.

East Midlands Airport also closed its runways for about three hours.

M62 drivers in Greater Manchester and Yorkshire were among those stranded by heavy snow, while the national road is about eight miles long at one point on an eastbound driveway between Rochdale and Saddleworth. said there was a congestion of

1:43 ‘Hundreds and hundreds trapped in M62’

Eight people trapped in heavy snow for more than 12 hours in Staffordshire also had to be rescued by first responders.

Andrew Page-Dove of National Highways warned that driving conditions are expected to deteriorate and risk freezing rain and more snow on Saturday.

RAC breakdown spokesman Rod Dennis said the M62’s situation “is a perfect reminder why it’s so important to carry a warm blanket, winter coat, extra clothes, food and drink, power bank and phone charging cable”.

