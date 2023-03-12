Rocket Lab delays 2nd launch from US soil due to weather (Update)





Rocket Lab delayed its planned second mission launch from the United States due to unfavorable wind conditions on Saturday, March 11, but you’ll soon be able to watch the launch live once the company picks a new launch date.

A Rocket Lab Electron boost was scheduled to lift off on a mission the company calls “Stronger Together” from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia on Saturday during a two-hour window that opened at 6 p.m. EST (2300 GMT). But unacceptable winds at the launch site caused a delay.

“We are aborting today’s launch attempt at @NASA_Wallops due to strong winds aloft,” Rocket Lab wrote on Twitter Saturday. “We have backup opportunities over the next week and will share a new target launch date soon. Once that launch date is set, you can watch the mission here on Space.com, courtesy of Rocket Lab, or directly through the company (opens in a new tab).

And, if you live along the eastern seaboard of the United States, you might be able to see the launch firsthand. The Electron’s flight could be visible to observers as far south as Georgia, as far north as Maine and as far west as Ohio, weather permitting, officials said. NASA Wallops (opens in a new tab).

We are aborting today’s launch attempt at @NASA_Wallops due to strong winds aloft. We have backup opportunities over the next week and will share a new target launch date soon. pic.twitter.com/bNzXEOQsQyMarch 11, 2023

Rocket Lab’s next launch from Wallops is scheduled for this Saturday, March 11, with a 6-8 PM EST window. Our reception center will not be open for this mission. The launch, weather permitting, may be visible those along the east coast. https://t.co/Cycr58Zlns pic.twitter.com/BoTlRY3a2nMarch 7, 2023

The 59-foot (18-meter) tall Electron carries two synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellites for San Francisco-based Capella Space as part of the “Stronger Together” mission.

If all goes as planned, the two spacecraft will be deployed into a circular orbit 370 miles (600 kilometers) above Earth approximately 57.5 minutes after liftoff, according to the mission’s press kit ( opens in a new tab).

The satellites will join Capella Space’s SAR constellation, which provides customers with detailed images of Earth day and night, in all weather conditions.

These spacecraft enable “Capella Space to provide the highest quality, highest resolution SAR imagery commercially available with the fastest time-to-order-to-delivery, enabling public and private sector organizations to take informed and accurate decisions,” Rocket Lab representatives wrote in the press kit.

Rocket Lab has launched 33 orbital missions with the two-stage Electron to date, all but one from its Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand. The only outlier, a flight named “Virginia Is for Launch Lovers”, took off from Wallops on January 24 this year.

But “Virginia Is for Launch Lovers” won’t stay away for long: Wallops’ site, Rocket Lab’s Launch Complex 2 (LC-2), will regularly host launches in the future.

LC-2 “is designed to meet the responsive space needs of commercial, civilian, defense and national security customers, supporting up to 12 missions per year,” Rocket Lab wrote in a statement (opens in a new tab ).

Rocket Lab has worked to make the first stage of the consumable Electron reusable; the company has recovered thrusters on several previous missions, even ripping a rocket falling from the sky with a helicopter on one occasion. But there won’t be such a payback attempt on “Stronger Together,” according to the mission’s press kit.

Editor’s note: This story, originally published at 6 a.m. ET on March 11, was updated at 5 p.m. ET to reflect the launch delay due to bad weather.

