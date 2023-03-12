Silicon Valley UK bank troubles won’t affect other UK banks, according to Treasury | business news





The collapse of the UK branch of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) is being mitigated by the Treasury and the Bank of England, according to the Treasury.

US regulators shut down the country’s 16th-largest bank in the largest financial institution collapse since the 2008 financial crisis.

SVB failed as depositors, mostly tech workers and venture capital-backed firms, began withdrawing money to run the bank.

Despite these failures, the Treasury Department added that the UK’s banking system remains strong and resilient and that the issues affecting the SVB are specific to the SVB and do not affect other banks operating in the UK.

Read more: NatWest chief gets huge bonus as bank unveils surge in revenue Allowing Thornton UK Partners to Vote for Investment in India

More than 250 tech company CEOs signed a letter addressed to Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt for government intervention.

SVB’s bankruptcy represents an “existential threat to the UK tech sector” and tech founders have said they will “run the numbers to see if it’s potentially technologically stale”.

The letter went on to say, “Most companies are operating at very good margins in the current economy, and the pandemic from early bankruptcy is huge and will affect the economy far beyond the tech sector.”

“The government recognizes that technology sector companies are not cash flow positive as they grow and rely on deposit cash to cover day-to-day expenses,” the Treasury said in a statement.

The Bank of England said on Friday it was seeking a court order to put SVB UK in bankruptcy proceedings after US regulators bought out parent company SVB Financial Group.

Under the bankruptcy proceedings of the Bank of England, some depositors can be compensated up to £85,000 ($102,000) for cash held by the lender and up to £170,000 ($204,000) for joint accounts.

Use the Chrome browser to make the video player more accessible.

2:43 Bank of London can bid on SVB.

The Bank of London was considering bailing out SVB’s UK branch, but the credibility of the offer is unclear as the clearing bank was only two years old.

Susannah Streeter, head of treasury and markets at investment firm Hargreaves Lansdown, said in an email that there will be an aftershock in the tech sector next week.

“Urgent talks about a potential takeover will continue, and regulators are under pressure to negotiate a bailout to avoid a bigger hit,” Streeter said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/silicon-valley-bank-uk-trouble-wont-affect-other-british-banks-according-to-finance-ministry-12831589 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos