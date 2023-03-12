UK weather: snow and ice warnings still in effect, but some rest from the cold | england weather





Temperatures in parts of Britain fell to -15.2C on Friday night as heavy snowfall created dangerous conditions, but forecasters say they will take a break from the cold.

The National Weather Service has issued a yellow warning for snow and ice covering large areas of the UK after Storm Larissa lashed parts of the country with strong winds and blizzards.

Altnahara in northern Scotland recorded a temperature of 15.2 degrees below zero, while the highest on Friday night was 5 degrees in Swanage, Dorset.

The Korea Meteorological Administration predicted Saturday that it would turn to snow in the highlands as clouds and rain spread in the northeast.

Temperatures are expected to be chilly, but much milder in the west and southwest.

The Bureau of Meteorological Forecaster Jason Kelly said the UK’s worst snowfall is now over, but additional weather warnings will be in effect to prevent further risks from frost and ice.

More snow is likely in the northernmost regions of Scotland.

Kelly said warmer air would come in from the southwest in the early hours of Saturday and extend over much of the UK over Sunday, bringing opportunities for snow and heavy rain.

Additional yellow alerts for snow and ice have been issued for parts of Scotland and northern England from 6pm Saturday to 6am Sunday, meaning travel disruptions, slippery conditions and the possibility of a slight power outage.

Cold weather is expected again on Monday and Tuesday.

Colder air is expected to flow into the north of England on Monday, with much of the country likely extending southward where much of the country will likely be affected by colder conditions overnight through Tuesday, the Bureau of Meteorology said.

Temperatures on Tuesday are unlikely to drop as low as this week. A brighter period is expected in most areas, with showers expected and snow in the highlands.

The UK Health and Safety Agency (UKHSA) has issued a level 3 cold wave alert across the UK, which is expected to remain in place until 9am on Monday.

UKHSA’s advice includes identifying those who are more susceptible to cold weather. It adds that people with pre-existing conditions or who are over 65 should try to heat their homes to 18C or higher if possible.

