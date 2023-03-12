China-brokered Iran-Saudi Arabia deal raises red flags for US





An agreement reached Friday between Iran and Saudi Arabia to restore relations has shifted concerns about the state of the United States’ role in the Middle East – especially since the agreement was brokered by Washington’s main adversary, China.

The diplomatic deal, reached after four days of talks with senior security officials in Beijing, eases tensions between Middle Eastern powers after seven years of hostilities.

Iran and Saudi Arabia have announced that they will resume diplomatic relations and open embassies in their respective countries again within two months, according to a joint statement.

Alex Vatanka, director of the Iran program at the Middle East Institute, said the Iran-Saudi Arabia deal was an important deal for the region, but questioned whether it would end all violence, including in war-torn Yemen.

“It remains to be seen whether they can have meaningful dialogue. Opening embassies is not the same as having meaningful dialogue,” Vatanka said. “There will be a steep journey ahead.”

Saudi Arabia, a dominant Sunni Muslim country, severed ties with Iran in 2016 after protesters stormed the country’s embassy in Iran following the execution of a Shia Muslim cleric as well as the execution of other prisoners.

Both countries have also opposed Yemen’s deadly civil war, with Saudi Arabia backing the Yemeni government and Iran backing the opposition Houthis.

Friday’s news was a diplomatic and political success for Beijing, which also recently released a peace plan to end the war in Ukraine.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi quickly hailed the deal as a “victory” on Friday and said his country would continue to address global issues, according to statements published by several Chinese newspapers.

But the deal undermines the US position in the region. The United States reduced its troop strength in Syria after withdrawing its forces from Afghanistan in 2021.

The deal also comes as Saudi Arabia demands certain security guarantees, a steady stream of arms deliveries and assistance to its civilian nuclear program in order to normalize relations with Israel, a major US ally, said. confirmed Friday the White House.

Speaking to reporters, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the United States was ‘informed’ of talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran, but played no role in them .

Kirby welcomed the normalization of relations between the two countries if it eased violence in the Middle East.

“To the extent that it might defuse tensions, this is all on the good side of the ledger,” Kirby said, adding that the United States was not giving up its role in the Middle East.

Vatanka, of the Middle East Institute, said Iran and Saudi Arabia had been seeking to ease tensions for two years.

While surprised by China’s mediating role, Vatanka said the deal was not “a major loss” for Washington in the long run.

“It symbolically gives the impression that the United States is not in a position to be a key player,” he said. “But it won’t be a China-dominated Middle East.”

China is a big buyer of Saudi oil and has close ties with Iran.

Conversely, the United States has had a strained relationship with Iran for decades and a similar normalization deal would have been nearly impossible for Washington to negotiate.

Some experts have warned that China is entering a new era of diplomatic engagement in the Middle East, where it previously had mainly economic ties.

Jonathan Panikoff, director of the Scowcroft Middle East Security Initiative in Middle East programs for the Atlantic Council, warned of an “emergence of China’s political role in the region”.

“This should be a warning to American policymakers: leave the Middle East and abandon ties with sometimes frustrating, even barbaric, but longstanding allies, and you will simply leave a vacuum for China to fill,” Panikoff wrote. in a Friday. analysis.

Walgreens is embroiled in the abortion war Five things to know about the China-brokered Iran-Saudi deal

Middle East politics have grown tenser for the United States as Israel clashes with Palestinians seeking a free state in the Israeli-occupied Gaza Strip and West Bank. The ongoing civil war in Syria, violence in Yemen, heightened tensions over Iranian support for Russia and the abandonment of the nuclear deal with Tehran have added to the complications.

President Biden also visited Saudi Arabia last summer amid high gas prices in the United States and was seen punching Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who has come under fire for overseeing violations of the human rights and for the murder of American journalist Jamal Khashoggi. A few months after the visit, the White House was angered when the Saudi-led oil alliance, OPEC+, cut oil production.

Still, during Friday’s comments on the economy, Biden appeared supportive of the diplomatic deal. “Better relations between Israel and their Arab neighbors are better for everyone,” the president said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/policy/defense/3894627-china-brokered-iran-saudi-deal-raises-red-flags-for-us/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos