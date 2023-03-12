UK’s radical new immigration plan, explained





As migration across the English Channel increases, the UK on Friday agreed to finance $576 million over three years for additional police and new migrant detention centers in northern France. The deal, which builds on previous agreements between the UK and France, is the latest action by the British right-wing government to fight immigration, and a sign of increasing urgency on the issue by the Conservatives.

The number of migrants entering the UK across the Channel exploded in 2020, going from 300 to 8,500 in just two years, before reaching a new peak in 2022 with 45,000 new arrivals. In response, the UK is not only stepping up cooperation with France on immigration, but this week UK Home Secretary Suela Braverman introduced tough new legislation denying asylum to those arriving illegally.

Under the terms of the new agreement announced at the UK-France summit in Paris on Friday, the UK will establish a detention center for new migrants in France as well as increase the presence of French police in the English Channel to block attempts at crossing by boat. . France is also expected to fund the crackdown efforts, but the French government has yet to release details.

French President Emmanuel Macron said the plan’s level of ambition is exactly what we need, stressing that it is not a UK-France deal, but rather a UK-EU deal.

Meanwhile, the Bravermans bill, which has not yet faced a vote, was tabled in the House of Commons on March 7 and would ban people seeking asylum in the UK and deport those arriving via irregular migration routes via small boats across the English Channel. there is. uk. The bill has been criticized as racist and legally problematic, and has been opposed on human rights grounds by both the UN Refugee Agency and the European Court of Human Rights.

As Prime Minister Rishi Sunak explained on Twitter, the bill, if passed, will not only block asylum applications, but will also cut undocumented immigrants out of modern slavery protections in the UK, providing a framework for supporting and cracking down on victims of modern slavery. to the perpetrator.

If you came to the UK illegally:

can’t apply for asylum

You cannot benefit from modern slavery protection.

You cannot make bogus human rights claims.

You can’t stay pic.twitter.com/026oSvKoJZ

Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) March 7, 2023

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights in a statement on the bill’s announcement said most people fleeing war and persecution could not get the passports and visas they needed. There is no safe and legal route for them. To deny access to asylum on this basis would undermine the very purpose for which the Refugee Convention was established.

According to the Associated Press, migrants arriving by small boat from Albania, Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq and Syria are often those with the fewest access to conventional safe routes to access the asylum system. But the UK’s legal asylum system is also being overwhelmed, according to Oxford University’s Migration Observatory. Over 100,000 cases affect nearly 150,000 people, some of whom are applying with their families.

Sunak’s plan comes as Britain attempts to sort out post-Brexit relations with the European Union and France, especially after the blowout over defense agreements between Australia, the US and the UK, which France saw as a betrayal. France has resisted British proposals to return migrants to France and have them seek asylum in the first safe country they enter, arguing that such a policy cannot be determined bilaterally and must be a decision between the UK and the EU.

If Sunak’s plan and Braverman’s proposals fail to handle the number of people coming to the UK through irregular channels, some Conservative MPs will ensure Britain’s right to access the asylum process and protect migrants from life-threatening or torture. It is prohibited to return to the country.

The new plan won’t fix the UK’s immigration system.

However, it is not clear whether the Conservative Party bill will significantly curb migration to the UK. According to Peter William Walsh, senior researcher at the University of Oxford’s Migration Observatory, there has been surprisingly little evidence so far that deterrence policies discourage many people. Face them after they arrive.

Sunder Katwala, head of think tank British Future, told the Guardians Hannah Moore that boat crossings increased during the Covid-19 pandemic because other travel methods were unavailable. Channel crossings are now an established and institutionalized route, Katwala said. The best option these immigrants have is to seek asylum in the UK or pay a smuggler or group of smugglers to cross the English Channel on an unsafe and sometimes deadly voyage to seek covert employment opportunities.

Braverman’s proposal hinges on the idea that they could simply be deported, transported elsewhere, or detained. But that’s a fairly simplistic premise, and may not fit the reality, Walsh said.

On paper, the bill effectively excludes the UK from the global asylum system as we know it by preventing people from claiming asylum if they arrive via irregular routes, he told Vox via email. But if these people can’t be eliminated because they have nowhere else to go (and this is expected to be the case with most asylum seekers arriving in small boats), what will happen to them? On the face of it, the bill seems to leave them permanently in the UK, financially dependent on the state and without any rights, as they have no right to work.

Sunak has promised to reduce backlogs in the UK immigration system with shorter guides, fewer interviews, less paperwork, the introduction of specialized social workers by nationality and doubling the number of case workers. According to the Migration Observatory, as of September 2022, it focused on about 117,000 asylum applications awaiting an initial decision by the Home Office.

The Tories have a track record of extreme immigration policies.

The new immigration measures are not the first hard-line immigration proposals from the Conservative government. They are the latest in a series of increasingly bold and hard-line immigration measures being pushed by the Sunaks Conservative Party.

In April, the government implemented a program to deport irregular asylum seekers to Rwanda and seek asylum there. Introduced by then Home Secretary Priti Patel, the plan was deemed legal by the UK High Court. However, the European Court of Human Rights intervened and blocked the first flight of migrants to Rwanda in June, and no migrants were sent to Rwanda under the plan.

Braverman assumed Patel’s position, first under former Prime Minister Liz Truss and then again under Sunak, and took up the torch for the Rwandan plan.

The legitimacy of that measure is currently being debated in court, but even if the proposed Rwanda plan is implemented and implemented, that will change little because of Rwanda’s low carrying capacity, Walsh said.

Ultimately, Walsh tells Vox that the bill, while harsh, is also fundamentally a gamble.

However, that is an untested suggestion. As Walsh told Vox, there’s no way to know how effective a policy is. Because it is more extreme than the policies adopted in most other high-income countries where evidence is available. And in the United States, immigration policies like Title 42 have done little to slow arrests along the southern border, which were reported to be at an all-time high in 2022.

If the Bravermans Act passes and large numbers of people continue to arrive in the UK in small boats, the inability to process and resolve asylum claims could lead to significant operational disruptions and financial costs, Walsh said.

But despite potential problems, recent opinion polls have shown that small boat migration is a priority in an important constituency – Brits who voted Conservative in 2019. A new poll by Public First for Universities UK finds that stopping illegal migration by small boat is the second most important issue for these voters, more than reducing surgery wait times with the National Health Service. The poll also shows that voters are less concerned about legal immigration and fixing the immigration system, which may help explain the extreme proposals being pushed by the Sunak government without a corresponding investment in the immigration system.

Twelve years into power, the Tories are at their lowest point. In a recent YouGov poll, only 17% of respondents said they would vote for the Conservative Party in the event of a provisional election, compared to 30% for Labor. So getting back those who voted for Boris Johnson to get Brexit done is undoubtedly a top priority for the UK Conservative Party. The duration of administration was only 6 weeks.

Appealing to Conservative voters in 2019 concerned about illegal immigration and reviving Britain’s relationship with France and the EU in the post-Brexit era are both important priorities for the Sunak government. With the Anglo-French migration agreement and Bravermans migration proposal, the Tory party may have secured a short-term victory without fixing the immigration system in the long run.

Yes, I’ll give you $120/year.

Yes, I’ll give you $120/year.

We accept credit cards, Apple Pay and Google Pay. You can also contribute by:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vox.com/2023/3/11/23634575/uk-immigration-bill-braverman-sunak-boats-channel The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos