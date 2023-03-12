UK protests support medics as doctors prepare to strike | business and economic news





Tens of thousands of junior doctors are set to go on strike in the UK for three days Monday over pay disputes.

Thousands of protesters marched through London to the British Prime Minister’s residence on Saturday to support health workers who staged a series of strikes over pay and conditions at the state-run National Health Service.

Around 40,000 junior doctors, who form the backbone of hospital care, will walk across the UK for three days from Monday.

NHS England said the doctors’ strike would be far more devastating than the recent strike by nurses and ambulance workers.

The NHS will prioritize resources to protect emergency and critical care, obstetrics and gynecological care, and prioritize patients with the longest waits for elective treatment and cancer surgery, but thousands of appointments and procedures will be canceled during the 72-hour strike. said it would

A wave of strikes disrupted British life for months as workers demanded pay rises to keep pace with double-digit inflation. Not just healthcare workers, but teachers, train drivers, airport baggage handlers, border workers, driving inspectors, bus drivers and postal workers all quit their jobs to seek higher salaries.

Unions say wages, especially in the public sector, have fallen substantially over the past decade and many people are struggling to pay their bills due to a cost-of-living crisis caused by soaring food and energy prices.

The UK’s annual inflation rate was 10.1% in January, down from a November peak of 11.1%, but still at a 40-year high. The Conservative government argues that raising the salaries of public sector workers by more than 10 per cent would lead to higher inflation.

There are recent signs of progress toward ending the conflict. Nurses, midwives, physiotherapists and ambulance workers called off a planned strike last week to negotiate wages with the government.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay said he would hold talks with lower-level doctors’ representatives if they agreed to call off the strike.

Let’s have a constructive conversation so we can make the NHS a better place to work and give patients the care they need, he wrote on Twitter.

But the British Medical Association, the doctors’ union, said there had been no credible negotiations and the strike would begin as planned on Monday.

