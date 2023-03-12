Ukrainian-Russian War latest news: Kyiv says Battle of Bakhmut is crushing Putin’s best troops





Smoke billows over Kiev as Russian airstrikes hit across Ukraine

Ukraine continues fighting in Bakhmut, which a top official in Kyiv claims is crushing Russia’s best units ahead of a planned spring counteroffensive.

Comments by Volodymyr Zelensky’s presidential aide, Mykhailo Podolyak, were the latest sign of Kiev’s shift this week to continue defending the small eastern city, site of some of the bloodiest battles of the war, as Moscow attempts to secure its first major victory. . more than half a year.

Russia has changed tactics, Podolyak said. It converged on Bakhmut with most of the trained soldiers, the remnants of the professional army and private companies.

So we have two goals. The idea is to reduce the number of capable personnel as much as possible, fix them in a few key boring battles, disrupt their attacks and focus resources elsewhere for a spring counterattack. Therefore, Bakhmut today is completely effective and surpasses its core tasks.

Russia made Bahmut the primary target for a winter offensive involving hundreds of thousands of reservists and mercenaries. It occupied the eastern part of the city and the outskirts to the north and south, but so far failed to close the ring around the Ukrainian defenders.

Key Point View Latest Update 1678593600

A Ukrainian lawyer who founded the war-torn country’s major campaign against Russian fossil fuels has been denied entry to the world’s most prestigious energy summit.

Svitlana Romanko traveled from her home in Ivano-Frankivsk, western Ukraine, to Houston, Texas, in late February to attend CERAWeek, an annual summit that attracts heads of major oil and gas companies and industrial bodies along with senior government officials. .

This year’s CERAWeek speakers included Presidential Climate Envoy John Kerry, ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods, and Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Chairman of the Cop28 Climate Summit and CEO of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company.

Eleanor Noyce Mar 12, 2023 04:00

With 1,678,590,000 aid, Ukraine will be in the strongest position in the Sunac ceasefire negotiations.

Rishi Sunak said the new measures of support for Ukraine agreed between Britain and France were designed to put Kiev in the strongest position to negotiate a ceasefire.

Prime Minister and President of France, Emmanuel Macron, signed a British-French summit to jointly train Ukraine’s marines and supply arms to fight the Russian invading forces.

At a press conference in Paris, leaders said their immediate priority was to strengthen Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s army and enable them to mount a successful counteroffensive.

Sunak announced last February that during Zelensky’s visit to the UK, the UK would begin training Kyiv Marines as well as pilots.

Friday’s declaration from the summit at the Elysee Palace will see France prepare marines to purge Russian forces in Ukraine, along with Britain.

Eleanor Noyce Mar 12, 2023 03:00

1678586400VLADIMIR PUTIN: What drives Russian leaders’ relentless attacks on Ukraine?

In the year since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, Vladimir Putin has been at the forefront of what he initially called a special military operation. The Russian president may have made political ground by flaunting collective responsibility, but few will forget how he solicited the support of key ministers on live TV just hours before ordering the invasion. Who will answer history.

From the beginning, Russian military action tended to be viewed as an old-style war started by an old-fashioned dictator. So it came as a shocking surprise to all who believed that the war was over, at least in Europe. The scenes that have dominated our television screens ever since are tragically reminiscent of black-and-white newsreels of World War II battles over the same cities.

But the old-school dictator who supposedly gave the orders for this war is a more complex figure than many people think.

He sold the aggression as a collective decision with the military chiefs, writes Mary Dejeevsky, but only the president has an answer to history.

Eleanor Noyce Mar 12, 2023 02:00

1678582800How British Eels Can Help Putin In War With Ukraine

Wildlife groups are urging the UK to ban the shipment of eels to Russian conservation projects over fears that the eels could be sold to China for food.

The alarm was raised after 500,000 eels were brought to Kaliningrad. The charity said the profits Russia made from these sales could help fund the war in Ukraine.

Wildlife and Countryside Link (WCL), a multi-member organization representing RSPCA, CPRE and the Marine Conservation Society, called for action from Defra (Department of Environmental Food and Rural Affairs).

Despite the arrival of hundreds of millions of baby eels each year, a 90% decline in European eel populations over the past 40 years has necessitated conservation.

Eleanor Noyce Mar 12, 2023 01:00

1678579260 What are hypersonic missiles and why are they being developed by the West during Russia’s war in Ukraine?

The capital Kyiv, Kharkiv and the Black Sea port of Odessa were all hit as air raid sirens sounded across the country, while explosions were also reported in the northern city of Chernihiv and in the western Lviv region, Dnipro, Lutsk and Rivne. .

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, among the projectiles fired were six Dagger hypersonic ballistic missiles, which are known to travel at 8,000 miles per hour, up to 10 times the speed of sound, making interception difficult.

Russia has been using hypersonic missiles since the early stages of the conflict and claims to have destroyed a fuel depot in the Black Sea city of Mykolaiv and an underground ammunition depot in western Ivano-Frankivsk at the start of the conflict.

Ukraine confirmed that the target was hit, but did not specify which weapon was used.

Eleanor Noyce Mar 12, 2023 00:01

1678575654Why did Russia invade Ukraine?

Ukraine has bravely fought back against Mr Putin’s twisted attempts to reclaim territories lost to Moscow in the collapse of the Soviet Union, and continues to brave the odds by defending itself against the Russian onslaught with the help of Western military aid.

Battle tanks from the US, UK and Germany are now being supplied for the first time, and Zelensky toured London, Paris and Brussels in early February 2023, asking fighters to be sent as well. Even though Joe Biden visited Kiev in a show of solidarity, he and his allies appear to have reservations about making it.

Joe Sommerlad and Thomas Kingsley report:

Eleanor Noyce Mar 11, 2023 23:00

1678572054Russian first missile strike on Ukraine in weeks shut down nuclear power plant for hours.

Russia launched a devastating missile strike across Ukraine, killing hundreds of civilians and cutting Europe’s largest nuclear power plant off the power grid for hours.

It’s the first search-and-mass strike in weeks, with an attack involving the use of hypersonic cruise missiles, one of Moscow’s most valuable weapons, which travel at speeds that allow them to evade air defenses.

Occupying forces can only threaten civilians. That’s all they can do. But that won’t help them, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. They will not shirk responsibility for everything they have done.

Russia fired a total of 81 missiles, while the Ukrainian military said it successfully shot down 34 cruise missiles and four of eight Iranian Shaheed drones. Eight guided missiles failed to reach their targets. Ukraine said it had launched six hypersonic missiles, the use of which was confirmed by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

My colleague Chris Stevenson has the full story.

Eleanor Noyce Mar 11, 2023 22:00

1678568454China Denies Hidden Motives After Iran-Saudi Talks

After Iran and Saudi Arabia hosted talks in which they agreed to re-establish diplomatic ties, China said Saturday it had no ulterior motive and was not trying to fill a void in the Middle East.

The agreement, announced Friday to reestablish Iran-Saudi relations after seven years and reopen the embassy, ​​was seen as a major diplomatic victory for China as Gulf Arab countries perceived the US as reducing its presence in the Middle East.

China’s Foreign Ministry, citing an unnamed spokesperson, said China does not pursue any selfish interests and opposes geopolitical competition in the region.

Following Friday’s announcement, China’s senior diplomat Wang Yi said the agreement demonstrated China was a credible mediator that had fulfilled its duties as host.

In particular, Wang also said that there are more problems in the world than the Ukrainian problem and that there are still many problems that affect peace and people’s lives.

China has been heavily criticized for accusing the United States and NATO of instigating the conflict rather than condemning the Russian invasion. China’s proposal for a ceasefire and peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine came to nothing because China perceived it as supporting Russia.

Read the full story here.

Eleanor Noyce Mar 11, 2023 21:00

1678564854UK: Russian advance on Bahmut could result in heavy losses.

Russian forces have made progress in the frontline hotspot of Bahmut, a key objective in the months-long Moscow operation in eastern Ukraine, but their offensive will be difficult to sustain without further severe losses, British military officials said. evaluation saturday.

Britain’s Ministry of Defense said in its latest regular Twitter update that units from the Wagner Group, a Kremlin-controlled paramilitary group, had occupied most of eastern Bahmut and that the river now runs through the city center marking the front line.

However, it will be very difficult for Wagner’s forces to advance as Ukrainians have destroyed a key bridge over the river and a thin slice of open ground in the center has been killed by Ukrainian sniper fire from fortified buildings further west, according to the update. zone.

At the same time, Ukrainian forces and supply lines in the mining town remain vulnerable to continued Russian attempts to outflank defenders from the north and south as Russian forces try to reach them in a pincer movement, the ministry said.

Karl Ritter has a whole story.

Eleanor Noyce Mar 11, 2023 20:00

1678561254Russian use of hypersonic missiles poses a difficult challenge to Ukraine’s air defense.

Russian airstrikes across Ukraine are the latest in a series of airstrikes aimed at destroying infrastructure and are part of a pattern that has emerged over the past five months.

However, they were the largest strikes for a while, and their number included hypersonic missiles as well as cruise missiles. The former, in particular, poses a major challenge to Ukraine’s air defense, which has become increasingly adept at dealing with the swarms of drones used in previous raids.

Hypersonic missiles can travel at more than nine times the speed of sound, are extremely difficult to track, can only be tackled by anti-hypersonic systems, and can destroy aircraft carriers without a warhead.

The Kinzhal or Dagger was one of the invincible weapons Vladimir Putin first mentioned in his State of the Union address five years ago. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced the deployment of a hypersonic missile system in Ukraine late last year, and US officials have since documented the system’s use in combat in Ukraine.

Eleanor Noyce Mar 11, 2023 19:00

