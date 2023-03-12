Silicon Valley Bank bankruptcy could spark run on U.S. regional banks





Decisions by the Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) regarding the future of Silicon Valley Bank could affect regional banks across the United States, putting trillions of dollars at risk from a bank run, said former Bridgewater executive and CEO of investment firm Unlimited Bob Elliot.

In a March 11 Twitter thread, Elliot said nearly a third of deposits in the United States are held at smaller banks and about 50% are uninsured. “The FDIC insures small deposits at all banks in the US, but that only covers about 9 tln of the nearly 17 tln of outstanding deposits. […] Under the hood, the coverage rate is around 50% at most institutions, while credit unions are higher (not above). »

Fed/FDIC rulings on SVB determine whether they risk a multi-trillion dollar bank.

Small banks in the United States had $6.8 trillion in assets and $680 billion in equity in February 2023, according to Fed data. Given this scenario, a failure of the tech bank would lead to “risk of a run on thousands of smaller banks,” making SBV’s situation a “main issue,” Elliot said.

Total assets, small nationally chartered commercial banks in the United States. Source: US Federal Reserve

Elliot’s comments were among many seen on social media over the weekend as fear surrounded the California bank’s future. A petition created by YCombinator CEO Garry Tan claims that nearly 40,000 of all Silicon Valley Bank depositors are small businesses. “If swift action is not taken, more than 100,000 people could soon lose their jobs,” the document said, urging regulators “to step in and put in place a safety net for depositors.”

The FIDC and the Fed are reportedly discussing the creation of a fund to support more deposits at troubled banks, according to a Bloomberg report citing people familiar with the matter. The fund is a response to the collapse of the SVB and aims to reassure depositors and reduce panic.

Silicon Valley Bank is one of the top 20 banks in the United States, providing banking services to many crypto-friendly venture capital firms. Blockchain VC assets totaled more than $6 billion at the bank, including $2.85 billion from Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), $1.72 billion from Paradigm and $560 million from Pantera Capital.

