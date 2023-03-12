The Last of Us episode 9 release date, time, channel and plot





The end is finally here. The Last of Us has been one of the biggest hits of 2023 so far. With millions of viewers growing with each episode, the series has already achieved something truly rare in entertainment: it’s a video game adaptation that doesn’t suck.

On the contrary, The Last of Us honors its original video game source material and is not limited to bacteria-infested zombies. It probes questions of love, faith, regret, despair and hope in a way rarely seen on television. Seven episodes have been released so far, and if you want to find all information about episode 9 – including release date, time, channel, plot synopsis, cast, execution and the trailer – you’ve come to the right place.

When is episode 9 of The Last of Us coming out?

Episode 9 of The Last of Us will air on March 12, 2023.

HBO Max is one of the best streaming services available. The Last of Us is quickly becoming a huge hit for HBO, joining the recent success of series like House of the Dragon, Succession and Winning Time. Legacy shows such as Boardwalk Empire, Game of Thrones, The Wire and The Sopranos are also available to watch on the service. You can also get lost in the movie library with a great selection of films, ranging from blockbusters like The Batman to classic dramas like The Verdict.

What time does The Last of Us episode 9 start?

Episode 9 will air on HBO and HBO Max at 9 p.m. ET. It will then be available to stream after that time for all subscribers.

What is The Last of Us episode 9 about?

Episode 9 is titled Seek the Light. The episode lasts approximately 43 minutes. Judging by the trailer, episode 9 finally shows Joel and Ellie reaching Salt Lake City after their season-long quest for fireflies. Of course, this being The Last of Us, nothing is quite as simple as it should be, and Joel appears to be in an intense firefight with someone, possibly an Infected.

At the end of the trailer, Ellie issues a warning: there is no halfway solution. We finish what we started.

Can I watch a trailer for Episode 9 of The Last of Us?

Of course! It’s here:

Who stars in The Last of Us Episode 9?

According to IMDb, the episode stars Pedro Pascal as Joel Miller, Bella Ramsey as Ellie Williams, Ashley Johnson as Ellie’s Mother, Merle Dandridge as Marlene, Gabriel Luna as Tommy Miller, Riley Davis as a young Firefly Private, Anna Rice as Nurse No. 2, and Pardeep Singh Sooch as Firefly Private. The episode is directed by Ali Abbasi.

Is The Last of Us episode 9 the season 1 finale?

Yes!

How many episodes are there in season 1 of The Last of Us?

None. There are nine episodes scheduled in Season 1 of The Last of Us. Originally there were supposed to be 10, but that changed to nine on an unspecified date. As this is the Season 1 finale, there will be more episodes.

Will there be a season 2 of The Last of Us?

You bet! The show has already been renewed for a second season. Stars Pascal and Ramsey will return for the sequel show, but it’s not yet known whether or not it will be a direct adaptation of The Last of Us Part II video game or something entirely new.

Is The Last of Us worth watching?

The Last of Us is one of the best shows of 2023. From its world-building to its character development, the show is a masterclass in storytelling. It’s hard to believe that this show was based on a video game. Even non-zombie fans will enjoy The Last of Uscar, in the end, it’s great television.

The Last of Us is created by Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) and Neil Druckmann (Uncharted), the latter having written the video game. On Rotten Tomatoes, The Last of Us sits at 96% on the Tomatometer, with an Audience Score of 90%. On Metacritic, the film has a Metascore of 84 and a User Score of 6.4.

