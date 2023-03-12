U.S. House Unanimously Supports Declassification of COVID Origins Information





WASHINGTON, March 10 (Reuters) – The U.S. House of Representatives voted unanimously on Friday to ask Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines to declassify information about the origins of COVID-19, increasing pressure on the government. Administration of President Joe Biden to authorize its publication.

The vote was 419 to 0 in favor. Since the Senate passed the bill on March 1 — by unanimous consent — it now goes to the White House to have Biden sign the law or veto it.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on its intentions.

Washington has been waging a highly politicized debate over the origins of the coronavirus pandemic almost since the first human cases were reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019, amid calls from Democrats and Republicans to push back harder against a rising China .

The debate was reignited last month, when the Wall Street Journal first reported that the US Department of Energy concluded the pandemic was likely due to a leak from a Chinese lab, an assessment Beijing denies. .

The department rendered its judgment with “low confidence” in a classified intelligence report, the Journal said. Four other US agencies still believe COVID-19 is likely the result of natural transmission, while two are undecided.

Biden administration officials have said the origins of the pandemic may never be known. China said claims that a lab leak likely caused the pandemic had no credibility.

“The American people need to know all aspects, including how this virus was created and, more specifically, was the natural occurrence the result of a lab-related event?” Rep. Mike Turner, Republican chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, said in urging support for the measure.

Rep. Jim Himes, the top Democrat on the panel, called the bill an important first step. “Hopefully that dispels some of the speculation, some of the rumors that are going around,” he said.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle Editing by Bill Berkrot

Patricia Zengerle

Thomson Reuters

Patricia Zengerle has reported from over 20 countries, including Afghanistan, Iraq, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and China. An award-winning national security and foreign policy journalist based in Washington who has also worked as an editor, Patricia has appeared on NPR, C-Span and other programs, spoken at the National Press Club and attended the panel discussion. media from the Hoover Institution. She is a recipient of the Edwin M. Hood Award for Diplomatic Correspondence.

