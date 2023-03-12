Bank of London Reviewing Structural Bid for Silicon Valley Bank UK Branch | business news





A new clearing bank launched just two years ago is among the suitors weighing a bid to bail out the UK arm of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) this weekend.

Sky News recently learned that The Bank of London (TBOL), which has raised a value of more than $1 billion, is considering an offer for SVB UK.

The news of interest comes hours after the Bank of England said it plans to use bankruptcy proceedings to take control of its UK operations, which include thousands of British startups among its clients.

It was unclear how credible The Bank of London’s offer this weekend was given its fledgling status.

A source said it had appointed investment banker Perella Weinberg Partners to advise its interest in SVB UK.

Bank of London’s new Treasurer, Gavin Hewitt, was formerly at SVB UK, which could provide an advantage in any attempt to acquire the business quickly.

The Bank of London is chaired by Harvey Schwartz, the new CEO of the Carlyle Group, an American private equity giant, and City insiders speculated that Carlyle could also join the offer.

However, sources close to Carlyle have tried to dismiss suggestions that they are interested in participating in the SVB UK acquisition.

The collapse of the government-controlled US-listed parent company of SVB represents one of the biggest banking collapses since the 2008 financial crisis.

UK depositors will receive up to £85,000 as part of a resolution by the UK arm of the SVB, raising concerns in the startup community about the fate of significant amounts of funds.

On Saturday, dozens of early-stage companies sent a letter to Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt to warn of an “existential threat to the UK tech sector”.

In a draft letter seen by Sky News, founders including Adzuna, Signal AI, JustPark and Thriva asked Mr Hunt to intervene.

“Many of the most exciting and dynamic tech companies bank through SVBs, and there is little or limited diversity in where deposits are held,” the draft letter states.

“As tech founders this weekend, most of us are running the numbers to see if we are potentially technically insolvent.

“The impact of this far outweighs our individual businesses.

“The Bank of England’s assessment that the SVB’s impact on the UK economy will be limited once it enters administration demonstrates a dangerous lack of understanding of this sector and its role in the broader economy now and in the future.”

The founders warned Mr Hunt, who will present the budget on Wednesday, that the collapse of SVB UK would “paralyze the sector and take the ecosystem back 20 years”.

“Many companies will be sent into involuntary liquidation overnight,” they wrote.

“Many other businesses in the tech sector and the broader economy – customers and suppliers of these businesses – will be negatively impacted by the bankruptcy of these businesses.”

Mr Hunt and Treasury officials continued to report on Saturday on the preparation of SVB UK’s resolution.

Interpath Advisory is lined up to handle bankruptcy proceedings in the UK.

“The Bank of London does not comment on market speculation,” a Bank of London spokesperson said on Saturday.

A Treasury spokesperson said: “We are working with the Bank of England to ensure that the failure at Silicon Valley Bank UK is managed smoothly and disruption is minimized.”

