US Treasury Secretary Yellen working on SVB collapse, not bailout: report





U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is reportedly working with regulators to deal with the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and protect investors, but is not considering a major bailout.

Yellen made the comments during an interview with CBS News on March 12, saying regulators are designing appropriate policies to deal with the bank’s situation. She said:

During the financial crisis, some investors and owners of large systemic banks were bailed out and certainly did not seek. And the reforms that have been put in place mean it won’t happen again. But we care about depositors and strive to meet their needs.

Regarding the fact that most accounts at SVB are unsecured, Yellen noted that regulators are very aware of the problems depositors will have, many of which are small businesses that employ people across the country. And of course that’s a significant concern, and working with regulators to try to address those concerns.

Yellen also raised the possibility that other US regional banks will be affected by the collapse of Silicon Valley:

Let me just say that we want to make sure that the problems that exist in one bank do not create contagion to others that are healthy. And the goal is always supervision and regulation is to make sure contagion can’t happen.

Federal Reserve data shows that smaller banks in the United States had $6.8 trillion in assets and $680 billion in equity as of February 2023. A tech bank failure would pose the risk of a run on thousands of smaller banks, as Cointelegraph reported.

Related:Silicon Valley Bank bankruptcy could spark a run on U.S. regional banks

Silicon Valley Bank is one of the top 20 banks in the United States, providing banking services to many crypto-friendly venture capital firms. According to a Castle Hill report, Web3 venture capitalists’ assets totaled more than $6 billion at the bank, including $2.85 billion from Andreessen Horowitz, $1.72 billion from Paradigm and $560 million. of Pantera Capital.

According to Yellen, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation is considering a wide range of available options, including allowing SVB to be acquired by a foreign bank. We are certainly working to remedy the situation in a timely manner, she noted.

Silicon Valley was shut down by California’s financial watchdog on March 10 after it announced a major asset and stock sale aimed at raising $2.25 billion in capital to shore up operations. The FDIC has been appointed receiver to protect insured deposits. However, the FDIC only insures up to $250,000 per depositor, per institution, and per property class.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cointelegraph.com/news/u-s-treasury-janet-yellen-working-on-svb-collapse-not-at-bailout-report The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos