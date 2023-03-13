HSBC Acquires Silicon Valley Bank, UK





In a statement, the bank said: This action was taken to stabilize SVBUK, ensure continuity of banking services, minimize disruption to the UK tech sector and support confidence in the financial system.

All depositors’ money using SVBUK is safe and secure as a result of this transaction. SVBUK’s business will continue to operate normally at SVBUK. All services will continue to operate as normal and customers will not notice any changes.

SVBUK employees remain employed by SVBUK and SVBUK continues to be a PRA/FCA accredited bank.

ADD: No other UK bank is materially and directly affected by these actions or by the resolution of SVBUK US parent bank. The wider UK banking system is safe, sound and well capitalized.

HSBC said SVB UK had approximately $5.5 billion in loans and approximately $6.7 billion in deposits as of 10 March 2022. HSBC said the deal was financed from existing resources. Bought SVP for 1.

HSBC Group CEO Noel Quinn said: “This acquisition is of great strategic significance for our business in the UK. It strengthens its commercial banking franchise and enhances its ability to serve innovative and fast-growing companies, including the technology and life sciences sectors, both in the UK and internationally.

We welcome SVB UK clients to HSBC and look forward to helping them grow in the UK and around the world. SVB UK customers can safely continue banking as usual, knowing that their deposits are backed by HSBC’s strength, safety and security. We warmly welcome our colleagues from SVB UK to HSBC and are delighted to be working with them.

According to internal Treasury estimates, the announcement of the deal will provide relief to 30% of the UK tech sector with SVB accounts.

Many tech startups only bank on SVB. That is, without intervention, there is not enough cash to go on for more than a few days at best.

Matt Clifford, co-founder of venture capital firm Entrepreneur First, said Saturday morning: [The] The most common phrase in my inbox right now is that the amount of insurance cannot pay for your benefits.

He told Standard: The key question is what happens to people who can’t get the money they need. Many of them will not pay their salaries and many of them will go bankrupt.

If depositors cannot access funds, the startup ecosystem dies.

Commenting on the HSBC transaction, Dom Hallas, executive director of technology policy nonprofit Coadec, said: From the highest echelons to the Treasury Secretary who understood and grasped the challenge, to the countless civil servants who haven’t slept since Friday.

They saved hundreds of the UK’s most innovative companies today.

