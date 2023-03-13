Mexican President Says Mexico Is Safer Than US





Mexico is a safer country than the United States, Mexican President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador said on Monday, weeks after the high-profile kidnapping of four Americans brought the country’s security crisis to world attention.

Mexico is safer than the United States. There is no problem traveling safely through Mexico. This is something American citizens know too, as do our fellow Mexicans who live in the United States, he said during his daily morning press briefing.

The kidnapped Americans were traveling to the Mexican border town of Matamoros in early March when they were attacked by gunmen suspected of being linked to the Gulf Cartel. Two of the Americans and a Mexican bystander died in the incident.

On Friday, the Texas Department of Public Safety advised residents to avoid traveling to Mexico during spring break, citing the risk of cartel violence.

Asked by a local reporter about safety in Mexico, Lpez Obrador cited his country’s popularity with tourists and American expats, who have descended on popular coastal areas as well as Mexico City in recent years to take advantage of the warmer weather. and lower cost of living. American travelers generate billions in revenue for Mexico each year.

US government alerts say it is safe to travel only [in the states of] Campeche and Yucatán. If that were the case, so many Americans would not come to live in Mexico City and the rest of the country. In recent years is when more Americans came to live in Mexico. So what’s going on? Why the paranoia?

The Mexican President also claimed that there is a campaign against Mexico led by conservative American politicians who do not want this country to continue to develop for the good of the Mexican people.

While parts of Mexico are established tourist destinations, violent crime, including kidnapping and human trafficking, is rampant in some parts of the country, particularly in border areas. Mexico’s overall homicide rate is among the highest in the world, and the country has been troubled by an epidemic of disappearances with more than 100,000 Mexicans and migrants still missing.

Accusations of inaction and corruption against Mexican officials have also eroded public trust; Last year, a Mexican government report blamed the country’s military and police for the infamous disappearance of 43 students in 2014.

The US State Department has no travel advisories in place for six of Mexico’s 32 states, including the northeastern state of Tamaulipas, where Matamoros is located. It warns Americans to reconsider travel to seven Mexican states and exercise increased caution in 17 states.

Canada and the UK also have detailed travel advisories for Mexico.

Six people have been arrested in connection with the deadly Matamoros kidnapping, and Mexico has dispatched hundreds of security forces to the area in what the Defense Ministry described as a move to protect the property. – to be citizens.

But the incident has also sparked lingering tensions between the Mexican president and US officials.

Last week, Senator Lindsey Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, where the victims of the Matamoros attack are from, said he planned to introduce legislation that would designate the cartels as foreign terrorist organizations and would allow the US military to operate in Mexico. to dismantle drug labs, which are usually run by such criminal organizations.

Lpez Obrador described this notion as an offense to the Mexican people and a lack of respect for our independence.

We are not a protectorate of the United States or a colony of the United States. Mexico is a free, independent and sovereign country. We don’t take orders from anyone, Lpez Obrador told a press conference.

