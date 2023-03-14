The US government is taking steps to stop a possible banking crisis





NEW YORK (AP) The U.S. government took extraordinary steps on Sunday to end a potential banking crisis after the historic failure of Silicon Valley Bank, assuring all depositors of the failing institution that they could quickly access all their money, even if another major bank was closed. down.

The announcement came amid fears that the factors behind the Santa Clara, Calif.-based bank’s bankruptcy could spread. Regulators had been working all weekend trying to find a buyer for the bank, which was the second-biggest bank failure in history. Those efforts appeared to have failed on Sunday.

In a sign of how quickly the financial hemorrhage was happening, regulators announced that New York-based Signature Bank had also filed for bankruptcy and was seized on Sunday. With over $110 billion in assets, Signature Bank is the third largest bank failure in US history.

Learn more about the fallout from bank failure

The near-financial crisis that U.S. regulators had to step in to prevent left Asian markets jittery as trading began on Monday. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 fell 1.6% in morning trade, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.3% and South Korea’s Kospi lost 0.4%. But Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.4% and the Shanghai Composite 0.3%.

In an effort to bolster confidence in the banking system, the Treasury Department, Federal Reserve and FDIC said Sunday that all Silicon Valley Bank customers would be protected and able to access their money. They also announced measures to protect bank customers and prevent further bank runs.

This step will ensure that the U.S. banking system continues to play its vital role of protecting deposits and providing access to credit to households and businesses in a way that promotes strong and sustainable economic growth, the agencies said in a statement. joint statement.

Under the plan, depositors at Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, including those with holdings above the $250,000 insurance limit, will be able to access their money on Monday.

Also on Sunday, another beleaguered bank, First Republic Bank, announced that it had strengthened its financial health by accessing funding from the Fed and JPMorgan Chase.

In a separate announcement, the Fed on Sunday evening announced a massive emergency lending program aimed at preventing a wave of bank runs that would threaten the stability of the banking system and the economy as a whole. Fed officials called the program what central banks have done for decades: lend freely to the banking system so customers can be sure they can access their accounts when needed.

The loan facility will allow banks that need to raise funds to pay depositors to borrow that money from the Fed, rather than having to sell Treasuries and other securities to raise the money. . Silicon Valley Bank had been forced to dump some of its loss-making Treasury bills to fund customer withdrawals. Under the new federal government program, banks can post these securities as collateral and borrow from the emergency facility.

The Treasury has set aside $25 billion to offset losses incurred under the Fed’s emergency lending facility. Fed officials have said, however, that they do not expect to have to use any of this money, given that the securities deposited as collateral have a very low risk of default.

Analysts said the Fed’s program should be enough to calm financial markets on Monday.

Monday is sure to be a stressful day for many in the regional banking sector, but today’s action significantly reduces the risk of further contagion, economists at Jefferies, an investment bank, said in a research note.

Although Sunday’s measures marked the largest government intervention in the banking system since the 2008 financial crisis, its actions are relatively limited compared to what was done 15 years ago. The two failed banks themselves were not rescued, and taxpayers’ money was not provided to the banks.

President Joe Biden said Sunday night as he boarded Air Force One for Washington that he would address the banking situation on Monday. In a statement, Biden also said he was firmly committed to holding those responsible for this mess fully accountable and to continuing our efforts to strengthen supervision and regulation of big banks so that we are no longer in this position.

Regulators had to rush to shut down Silicon Valley Bank, a financial institution with more than $200 billion in assets, on Friday when it experienced a traditional run on the bank where depositors rushed to withdraw their funds in once. It is the second largest bank failure in US history, second only to the 2008 failure of Washington Mutual.

Some prominent Silicon Valley executives feared that if Washington did not rescue the bankrupt bank, customers would flock to other financial institutions in the days to come. Share prices have plunged in recent days at other banks that cater to tech companies, including First Republic Bank and PacWest Bank.

Among the banks’ clients are a range of companies in the California wine industry, where many wineries rely on Silicon Valley Bank for loans, and tech startups dedicated to fighting climate change. Sunrun, which sells and rents solar power systems, had less than $80 million in cash deposits with Silicon Valley. Stitchfix, the clothing retail website, recently revealed that it has a line of credit of up to $100 million from Silicon Valley Bank and other lenders.

Tiffany Dufu, founder and CEO of The Cru, a New York-based career coaching platform and community for women, posted a video on LinkedIn on Sunday from an airport bathroom, saying the banking crisis was putting her resilience to the test. the test. Since her money was tied up in Silicon Valley Bank, she had to pay her employees from her personal bank account. With two teenagers to support who will go to university, she said she was relieved to learn that the government’s intention is to make depositors whole.

Small businesses and early stage startups don’t have much access to leverage in a situation like this, and were often in a very vulnerable position, especially when we have to fight so hard to get transfers to your bank account to start with, especially for me as a black founder, Dufu told The Associated Press.

Silicon Valley Bank began its slide into insolvency when its customers, mostly tech companies that needed cash as they struggled to secure funding, began withdrawing their deposits. The bank had to sell bonds at a loss to cover the withdrawals, leading to the biggest failure of a US financial institution since the height of the financial crisis.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen pointed to rising interest rates, which were hiked by the Federal Reserve to fight inflation, as Silicon Valley Bank’s central problem. Many of its assets, such as bonds or mortgage-backed securities, lost market value as rates rose.

Sheila Bair, who was chairwoman of the FDIC during the 2008 financial crisis, recalled that with almost every bank failure at the time, we sold a failing bank to a healthy bank. And usually the healthy acquirer would also cover the uninsured because they wanted the deductible value of those large depositors to be optimal, that’s the best outcome.

But with Silicon Valley Bank, she told NBC Meet the Press, it was a lack of cash, it was a bank run, so they didn’t have time to prepare for market the bank. So they need to do it now and catch up.

___

Rugaber and Megerian reported from Washington. Sweet and Bussewitz reported from New York.

Associated Press writers Hope Yen in Washington and Jennifer McDermott in Providence, Rhode Island, contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/silicon-valley-bank-bailout-yellen-deposits-failure-94f2185742981daf337c4691bbb9ec1e The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos