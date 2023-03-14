The American banking system is secure, even if two banks collapse





Washington

US bank stocks fell on Monday even as President Joe Biden assured Americans that the US banking system was safe and that taxpayers would not bail out investors in two banks that collapsed.

“Americans can be confident in the security of the banking system. Your deposits are safe,” Biden said in a five-minute statement delivered to the White House as businesses opened for the work week.

He said all customers of California-based Silicon Valley Bank and New York-based Signature Bank would have immediate access to their deposits when federal finance officials take control of their operations.

“No loss will be borne by the taxpayers,” Biden said. “The managers of these banks will be fired. The investors of these banks will not be protected.”

He said customer deposits will be covered by the funds that banks regularly pay into an account held by the US government for such emergencies.

He swore, “We need to get a full account of what happened” at both banks.

Despite assurances, U.S. banks lost about $90 billion in market value on Monday as investors feared further bank failures. The biggest losses came from mid-sized banks, the size of Silicon Valley Bank.

While shares of the nation’s largest banks such as JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup and Bank of America also fell on Monday, the selling was not as strong. The big banks have been tightly regulated since the 2008 financial crisis and have repeatedly been subjected to stress tests by regulators.

Bank stocks also fell on Monday in Europe and Asia.

Biden ignored reporters’ questions on Monday about the cause of the U.S. bank failures, but financial experts say both banks were hit by rising interest rates, which negatively impacted the market value of Biden. a significant portion of their assets, such as bonds and mortgages. securities.

Banks don’t lose money if they hold these notes to maturity. But if they have to sell them to cover depositor withdrawals, as has been the case in recent days, the losses can mount quickly.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. reported that at the end of last year, across the sector, US banks reported $620 billion in paper losses caused by rising interest rates.

The US Federal Reserve, the nation’s central bank, said on Monday it would review its oversight of Silicon Valley Bank following the bank’s bankruptcy.

“We need to be humble and do a careful and thorough review of how we have overseen and regulated this business, and what we should learn from that experience,” the Fed vice chairman said. of oversight, Michael Barr.

In a statement late Sunday, Biden said, “I am firmly committed to holding those responsible for this mess fully accountable and to continuing our efforts to strengthen oversight and regulation of big banks so that we are no longer in this position.”

The statement follows a meeting of officials from top financial regulators and said the Federal Reserve is also giving other banks access to an emergency lending program to provide additional stability to the broader banking system.

The FDIC, which insures deposits up to $250,000 and oversees financial institutions, said Monday it was moving all deposits from Silicon Valley Bank to a so-called “bridging bank.” The new bank is run by an agency-appointed board of directors until it can stabilize operations.

The Bank of England also announced on Monday the sale of the UK subsidiary of Silicon Valley Bank to HSBC to stabilize the bank, “ensure continuity of banking services, minimize disruption to the UK tech sector and support confidence in the financial system”. .

A statement from the Bank of England said all depositors’ money was safe and Silicon Valley Bank UK would continue to operate as normal.

The actions were prompted by the bankruptcy of Silicon Valley Bank, which U.S. regulators seized on Friday after concerns about the bank’s financial health led to large numbers of depositors withdrawing their money at once.

With approximately $200 billion in assets, the Silicon Valley Bank failure was the second largest in US history. The bank was heavily involved in funding venture capital firms, particularly in the technology sector.

Signature Bank also had a large portion of its customers in the technology sector, including cryptocurrency. Its failure, with more than $100 billion in assets, was the third largest in US history, behind Washington Mutual and Silicon Valley Bank.

Some information for this story comes from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.

